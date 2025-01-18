Steve Sarkisian makes it clear: Arch Manning at Texas is better than NFL
By Austen Bundy
The Texas Longhorns (13-3) had their season end prematurely with a Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. But their overall body of work is a testament to how well head coach Steve Sarkisian revived the program and took it back to national prominence.
In 2021, Sarkisian inherited a 7-3 squad that, despite winning four straight bowl games under Tom Herman, had only won 10 or more games once since the program's 2009 BCS National Championship appearance. Under the former USC head coach and Alabama assistant, Texas has gone 38-17 and participated in the CFP in the last two seasons.
Fans in Austin won't have to worry about Sarkisian's genius being poached by the NFL for now, as he reportedly signed a two-year extension Saturday after declining interviews with two teams. Action Network's Brett McMurphy posted to X (formerly Twitter) with the news and noted the school's athletic director and board chairman pushed hard to keep Sarkisian around.
McMurphy quoted a source as saying, "the fact Sarkisian didn't take any NFL interviews shows his buy-in & commitment to the University of Texas," but that may not be the only thing he's actually committed to in Austin.
Steve Sarkisian is all in on Arch Manning and winning a national championship
With quarterback Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL earlier in the week, the Arch Manning era has officially begun for the Longhorns. Fans got a glimpse at what could be the start of an even more dominant period in the program's history this year when Manning played in place of an injured Ewers.
Sarkisian's decision to stay at Texas instead of taking a bigger check in the NFL means he's bought in to the football royalty he recruited just a couple years ago. From the limited snaps we've seen of Manning, it was probably the right decision.
His 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns (plus 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground) were mighty impressive for a freshman. Sarkisian knows talent when he sees it and looks like he doesn't want this opportunity to pass him by.
Manning will likely emerge as a better quarterback than Ewers ever was and if the team replenishes his weapons at wide receiver, the Longhorns will automatically be back in the national title conversation this coming fall.