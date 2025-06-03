Suns coaching search just took a shocking turn after Knicks’ bold move

The Phoenix Suns reportedly narrowed their head coaching search down to two candidates. However, that was before a third option potentially emerged courtesy of the New York Knicks.

New York relieved Tom Thibodeau of his duties after a great five-year run with him at the helm. He was by far the Knicks' most successful coach over the past quarter-century, but he also has a fair share of flaws. Could Suns ultra-aggressive owner Mat Ishbia consider hiring the big name who's suddenly become available?

Will the Knicks' decision to fire Tom Thibodeau alter the Suns' head coaching search?

A pair of Cleveland Cavaliers staff members, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott, are considered the finalists for the Suns gig. Hiring a first-year sideline chief would signal a new direction for Phoenix since Ishbia purchased the club in 2023. One that vastly differs from what we've been accustomed to seeing.

Ishbia has vowed that striving to win a championship "will always be the goal," directly to Suns fans. Does someone with no prior experience running the show, like Bryant or Ott, align with this message? Moreover, the possible chain reaction caused by bringing in a newcomer may leave Phoenix stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Aging superstar wing Kevin Durant will "likely" be donning a uniform other than the Suns in 2025-26. Yet, there's also been speculation that he could ultimately stay put despite being on the trade block. But with all due respect, it's hard to envision the 15-time All-Star being particularly thrilled to play for Bryant or Ott for his twilight years.

Theoretically speaking, the allure of an accomplished former Coach of the Year like Thibs might be a saving grace for the KD-Phoenix era. So, if Ishbia and the Suns want to try salvaging their relationship with Durant, pivoting to the ex-Knicks frontman makes sense. That said, there has been no indication that either side wants to continue what's been an utterly disappointing partnership.

Plus, there's always the possibility that the Knicks could pry Bryant away from the Suns, as he was a former associate coach under Thibodeau.

For better or worse, Thibs personifies what it means when folks say: You can't teach an old dog new tricks. He has failed to adapt to modern NBA ideas, such as trusting younger players, deploying deeper rotations and a lack of offensive creativity. The Knicks fared well despite his shortcomings but ultimately failed to get over the hump, which is why Phoenix pursuing him is even plausible.

But one man's trash is another's treasure, or at least that's what Phoenix would be betting on if they shifted gears to Thibodeau. The Suns have changed coaches like socks since Alvin Gentry's departure in 2013 -- nine times, including interims, to be exact. They desperately need any stability at the position, regardless of who steps in next.