The one glaring problem that will keep Kevin Durant from a ring in Phoenix
Kevin Durant will undoubtedly go down in NBA history as one of the greatest scorers of all time, thanks to his unparalleled ability to attack opponents from every spot on the court. However, his tenure with the Phoenix Suns has been underwhelming so far. From losing to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 playoffs to getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round last season, Durant’s time in Phoenix has not lived up to championship expectations.
While the Suns’ "big three" of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have struggled to stay healthy during the regular season, another glaring issue looms over Durant’s championship hopes: defense.
The Suns currently rank 24th in defensive rating at 115.8, a concerning statistic given that most of the teams performing worse defensively are intentionally "tanking" for better draft picks. Phoenix, on the other hand, has star power largely focused on offense, and it hasn’t been enough to offset their defensive shortcomings. Of the 511 players who have logged at least one game this season, five Suns rank among the bottom 100 in defensive rating—including Devin Booker.
Suns' defense will prevent Kevin Durant from winning ring in Phoenix
Several factors might explain this defensive decline. One key issue could be the decision to invest heavily in a trio of superstars rather than spreading salary cap space to build a more balanced roster. A historical comparison is the 2020-2021 Brooklyn Nets, who featured a similar "big three" in Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. That team finished 22nd in defensive rating at 113.1. Despite an impressive 24 games above .500 regular-season record, the lack of defensive cohesion ultimately cost them in the playoffs.
The Suns risk facing a similar fate. Currently sitting as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix remains just two games out of the 6th seed in a tight race. However, unless their defensive struggles are addressed, their playoff hopes—and Durant’s chance at another championship—could be in jeopardy.
Despite Durant leading the team in both points and blocks, his efforts on defense are not being matched by his supporting cast. While it’s still early in the season, the Suns can’t afford to let their playoff aspirations slip further away. Another disappointing year could add yet another blemish to Durant’s illustrious but increasingly complicated legacy.