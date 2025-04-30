These Suns veterans may have already played their last game in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns had one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, finishing outside of the Play-In Tournament with a 36-46 record. Needless to say, there will be some massive changes in Phoenix this offseason. The Suns have already fired head coach Mike Budenholzer and are poised to shake up their roster further this summer. Let's dive into three Suns players who won't be back next season.

Kevin Durant

The Suns tried to trade Kevin Durant at the deadline, however, no move materialized. Now, all signs point to KD being traded during the offseason. Top NBA insider Shams Charania has all but confirmed that Durant will be traded. Durant is a 2026 free agent and is still playing at an elite level. He averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7/43/83.9 shooting splits. Trading Durant would yield some solid assets and give them a chance to re-tool the roster around Devin Booker. Re-acquiring some of their picks, along with landing quality talent from the Houston Rockets, is a scenario to watch.

Tyus Jones

On paper, landing Tyus Jones, an efficient pass-first point guard, next to the Suns' trio of elite shot creators made sense. The Suns signed Jones to a one-year minimum contract last offseason, which made the fit seem even better. However, Jones simply didn't work out in Phoenix. Jones hurt the Suns' defense and was constantly targeted on that end of the floor. He was moved to the bench in the middle of the season. After the season, Jones admitted that being benched was frustrating and said he plans to explore the market as a free agent. Ultimately, it seems pretty unlikely that Jones will be brought back, especially as the Suns look to upgrade their bottom-five defense.

Tyus Jones says it was “frustrating” losing his starting point guard spot on the Suns, per @iam_DanaScott.



He plans to explore the market this offseason. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cKnhGnf2o2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 13, 2025

Mason Plumlee

Similar to Jones, Mason Plumlee signed a one-year veteran's minimum deal last summer but ended up hurting the Suns, especially defensively. However, unlike Jones, Plumlee wasn't expected to make a big impact. Due to the Suns' lackluster center rotation, Plumlee was forced to play a sizable role. He averaged 17.6 minutes, 4.5 points, and 6.1 rebounds while starting in 21 games. At this stage of his career, the 35-year-old center doesn't offer much interior scoring or defense. He is a solid rebounder and passer, but that's about it. The Suns will look to find an athletic, defensive-minded center in the draft and/or free agency.

Bradley Beal

Undoubtedly, the most controversial Sun is Bradley Beal. The veteran guard is a talented three-level scorer, but he doesn't offer much playmaking or defense. Beal's and Booker's skill sets overlap too much to be a successful long-term fit. While trading Beal would be ideal, he has a no-trade clause and has shown an unwillingness to waive it. Beal has two years left on his massive five-year $251 contract, which limits his trade value even if he waives his no-trade clause. The Suns are reportedly considering stretching and buying out Beal's contract in an unprecedented move. Ultimately, moving off Beal makes sense basketball-wise, but his contract situation could mean he stays in Phoenix.