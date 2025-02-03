Sure sounds like the Browns won't get their ideal trade return for Myles Garrett
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns are now in an unenviable situation. First thigns first, they have to dal with the uncertainty at quarterback with Deshaun Watson re-tearing his Achilles tendon, putting his status for the 2025 season in doubt. But now, they have to try and make things right with superstar Myles Garrett.
On Monday, Garrett released a statement, officially requesting a trade out of Cleveland. This comes weeks after Garrett expressed that he does not want to be a part of a rebuild. General manager Andrew Berry said last week that the team had no desires to trade Garrett. But now, the superstar is putting all the pressure on the Browns.
Even though the Browns released a statement saying they are not going to entertain calls from interested teams, they may have to cave to Garrett's demands. As for a potential trade package, it may not be what Cleveland is looking for.
NFL GM doesn't think Browns will get ideal return in Myles Garrett trade
The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini spoke with one general manager in the league, who said that the Browns will probably get a first-round pick plus more (either a second-rounder or two third-rounders). That general manager said that while there will be a "'it will be three one's' crowd," they said it's "not happening."
Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension back in 2020. Currently, Garrett has two more years remaining on his deal before hitting free agency in 2027. Plus, the contract has void years from 2027 until 2023, per Spotrac.
So a first-round pick plus more for a superstar who may very well be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season? Not exactly a great return if this is truly the case.
This season, Garrett recorded 47 combined tackles (40 solo, seven assisted), 28 quarterback hits, 22 tackles for loss (NFL-high), 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 17 games played.
Garrett wants out, but the Browns want to keep him. This could make for a messy and drama-filled offseason for the Browns.