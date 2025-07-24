Talons looked unbeatable until the Volts flipped the script

The Volts did something they’ve never been able to do all season long, and that moment finally came in their very last scheduled Athletes Unlimited Softball League game at Rhoads Stadium: gave the Talons a taste of defeat before the championship series. The Volts won 6-4 in the final meeting between both teams on Wednesday, July 23, a reversal of the previous day in Tuscaloosa. Up until this point, the Talons came out on top in the first seven matchups.

A shock for the flock

After a scoreless first inning, a single by catcher Dejah Mulipola scored Sierra Romero the Volts’ first run in the second. Next were Mulipola, third baseman Jessi Warren, and first baseman Erika Piancastelli reaching home plate for the crew’s 4-0 surge, alongside pitcher Sam Landry tossing her first strikeout.

Talons pitcher Raelin Chaffin sought relief in Megan Faraimo who prevented the Volts from gaining more power as she threw three strikeouts to retire the opposing side. The flock put their name on the board when third baseman Sydney Romero hit a double that scored for left fielder Jadelyn Allchin, followed by designated player Caroline Jacobsen smacking a two-RBI homerun to the centerfield and cutting their deficit to 4-3.

The Volts continued to lead in the fourth inning as right fielder Danieca Coffey grounded out to second base and designated player Mia Scott touched home for the fifth run. A pitching change occurred when Sam Landry stepped out of the circle for Payton Gottshall, who then got started by throwing her first strikeout.

The second strikeout Faraimo threw in the fifth inning was followed by the Volts’ loaded bases leading to their sixth run of the night by pinch runner Sis Bates. After Gottshall delivered her second and third strikeouts, Jacobsen tapped a double down the left field line that scored centerfielder Maya Brady the fourth run for the Talons who continued to trail by two runs at 6-4.

While neither team scored any further runs for the last two innings, the Talons made a third pitching change from Faraimo to Montana Fouts who recorded three straight Ks in the circle without hesitation. Unfortunately, their offensive efforts weren't strong enough to turn the game around as a ground out to Gottshall ended the game on a 6-4 victory for the Volts.

Gottshall enjoyed one of her best performances tonight, as she struck out six batters during her 3.0 innings pitched in the circle. Landry also contributed with one batter struck out in 3.0 innings. Warren led the Volts batting lineup going three-for-four at the plate, while six baserunners each scored one run for the team.

Faraimo led the Talons pitching staff with five strikeouts and 4.0 innings on the mound, followed by Fouts with three strikeouts and 1.0 innings. Jacobsen led the batters going two-for-four with each hit leading to a double and a homerun, while four baserunners played a role in the offense with one run apiece.

Volts bids farewell to season on positive side, not over yet for the Talons

Although not the result they hoped for, the Volts finish the inaugural AUSL season in third place with an 8-16 record. Unlike whoever loses in the last AUSL championship series game, the Volts will at least be able to say their season ended victorious. The Talons remain at first with 18-6, and having warmed up at the host site will give them an edge in the postseason.

While the Volts had their season come to an end, the Talons will stay in Tuscaloosa and take on the Bandits at the AUSL championship series opener Saturday, July 26. The final showdown will be the first in AUSL history to be broadcast on the main ESPN channel, and the first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium.