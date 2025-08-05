Team Lorenz beats Team Ocasio for second AUSL All-Star Cup win on Monday

The AUSL All-Star Cup game on Monday, Aug. 4 saw Team Lorenz (Gold) defeat Team Ocasio (Blue) 3-2 after a close contest at the final scheduled visit to Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, N.C. The matchup was more or less a repeat of the season opener on Saturday, where Team Ocasio lost to Team Kifoyl (Orange) 3-2 and Team Lorenz defeated Team Corrick (Purple) 1-0.

Last-minute heroics by Kowalik preserved the Golds’ undefeated record

In the first inning, Team Lorenz pitcher Keilani Ricketts made her season debut with a strikeout, which was followed by Aubrey Leach scoring the first run for the blue team to lead 1-0.

While Ricketts had another batter struck out in the second inning, her teammate Delanie Wisz slammed her first home run of the All-Star Cup season that tied the game 1-1.

Ricketts was relieved by Alana Vawter in the fourth inning, where Aleshia Ocasio doubled to the left center and earned a trip home for Tiare Jennings and put Blue ahead 2-1. The leading team also made a pitching from Aleshia Ocasio to Emma Lemley.

After scoreless sixth inning where Rachel Garcia subbed for Vawter in the circle, the final inning showed the two-way player swing a double down the right field that earned a run for Danieca Coffey and once again tied the game at 2-2. Team Ocasio subbed Lemley for Odicci Alexander-Bennett on the mound and did not want to fall behind with a second loss, but Team Lorenz’s Kayla Kowalik nailed her second straight game-ending hit that allowed Kalei Harding to touch home and bring a 3-2 victory for Gold.

Ricketts led the mound for Team Lorenz with the most strikeouts at three and innings pitched at 3.0, while starter Garcia struck out two batters for 2.0 innings. Garcia was also perfect on the plate with her single at-bat, while Kowalik led the batting lineup going-three-for-four on deck and Amanda Lorenz had one hit. Three Gold members contributed to the offense with one run each.

Lemley tossed the only strikeout for Team Ocasio while toeing the rubber for 3.1 innings, while Ocasio herself pitched 3.0 innings. Jennings had a perfect 3-for-3 in hitting and alongside Leach scored one of the only two runs.

Team Lorenz members also enjoyed a majority share in the MVP vote where Kowalik won first place with 60 points and Garcia came in second with 40, along with the Defensive MVP rewarding Hannah Flippen 20 points. Ocasio in third was the only bonus for a Blue player.

Garcia and Kowalik overtake Kilfoyl in league standings

After accumulating 458 points in two games, Garcia rose up five positions to the top spot on the leaderboard. Kowalik also jumped to second place, which pushed Orange captain Lexi Kilfoyl to third. Lorenz and Wisz also entered the top ten thanks to their performances in Monday's contest. Meanwhile, Blue who is yet to win entirely comprises the third quarter and is led by Ocasio in 31st.

The four teams will continue their North Carolina tour on Wednesday, Aug. 6 in Greenville where Team Ocasio is playing against Team Corrick, followed by Team Lorenz facing Team Kilfoyl. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, then the day will wrap up with game two at 6 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2.