The Texas Longhorns reached the SEC Championship Game in their first season in the conference and were the final SEC team standing in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. They lost in a semifinal game at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic to eventual national champion Ohio State, but it was still the program's first back-to-back seasons with at least 12 wins since 2008 and 2009.

Texas will see plenty of turnover next season, most notably at quarterback as Arch Manning officially takes over for three-year starter Quinn Ewers. What awaits Manning and the Longhorns in their second season in the SEC as they aim to return to the conference title game and the College Football Playoff for a third straight year?

Let's take a look.

Texas 2025 football schedule

Date Opponent Aug. 30 at Ohio State Sep. 6 San Jose State Sep. 13 UTEP Sep. 20 Sam Houston Sep. 27 BYE Oct. 4 at Florida Oct. 11 Oklahoma Oct. 18 at Kentucky Oct. 25 at Mississippi State Nov. 1 Vanderbilt Nov. 8 BYE Nov. 15 at Georgia Nov. 22 Arkansas Nov. 29 Texas A&M

Texas has some tough games but still dodges some of the SEC's perennial contenders

Texas has a couple high-profile games throughout the season and a few SEC games where it could stumble based the results of last year's games and the rivalries featured in those matchups. However, it is far from a difficult schedule compared to most SEC teams and should put the Longhorns in a position to contend once again.

Week 1: Texas @ Ohio State

The season starts with a rematch of the Cotton Bowl Classic right off the bat. The Longhorns travel into Big Ten country to face a likely top-10 team with a plethora of changes on the coaching staff and among its player personnel. It's also the second year in a row that Texas faces a top-15 Big Ten team and defending national champion on the road early in the season, beating Michigan 31-12 last September.

This is an opportunity for both teams to set the tone with an early win over a fellow national contender and would be a perfect catalyst to a potentially big season from Texas.

Week 7: Texas vs Oklahoma

The annual Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas always draws big crowds and a massive television audience. The Longhorns have won two of the last three meetings with the Sooners, outscoring them 83-3 in the wins and 113-37 overall.

This year, the Red River Rivalry is Texas' only game in its home state during October, coming right after a trip to face the Florida Gators in "The Swamp" and just before trips to Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Week 12: Texas @ Georgia

Texas and Georgia meet for the third time in two seasons as the Longhorns hit the road in mid-November. The winner of this game will likely have a leg up in the SEC title race (with other contenders possibly looming), and Texas should be hungry for a massive road win after dropping both meetings in 2024.

Week 13: Texas vs Arkansas

The Longhorns follow up the Georgia game with back-to-back rivarly games, starting with Arkansas. On paper, Texas should be considered the better team, but the Razorbacks gave Texas a scare last season and shouldn't be taken lightly in a late-season game of this caliber. At this point in the season, any stumble could affect Texas' College Football Playoff fate.

Week 14: Texas vs Texas A&M

Texas gets to host the Lone Star Showdown after traveling to College Station last year for their biggest rivalry game other than the Red River. The Aggies stayed in the game with their defense, but the offense couldn't quite keep up with the Longhorns' potent attack. Still, Texas A&M should be a much improved team in its second year under Mike Elko, making this an important game in the SEC standings once again.