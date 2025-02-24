Texas A&M 2025 football schedule: Full list of opponents, confirmed dates, toughest games

Texas A&M spent much of the 2024 season near the top of the SEC standings. However, a late-season collapse led the Aggies to finish with an 8-4 regular-season record, falling one win short of its first trip to the SEC title game.

The Aggies also lost the Las Vegas Bowl to USC, allowing the Trojans to score 21 points in the fourth quarter. The loss prompted Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko to call out his team's lack of pass defense and plead with his program to "get better at football" in the offseason.

"We are now where we need to be from a culture standpoint, now we have to become a good football program"



Considering the strides Texas A&M made before that season-ending collapse, getting better at football could be a scary thing for the rest of the SEC — especially with a relatively favorable conference slate on tap next season. Here is what lies ahead for the Aggies in 2025 as they embark on Year 2 under Elko.

Texas A&M 2025 football schedule

Date Opponent Aug. 30 UTSA Sep. 6 Utah State Sep. 13 at Notre Dame Sep. 20 Bye Sep. 27 Auburn Oct. 4 Mississippi State Oct. 11 Florida Oct. 18 at Arkansas Oct. 25 at LSU Nov. 1 Bye Nov. 8 at Missouri Nov. 15 South Carolina Nov. 22 Samford Nov. 29 at Texas

Texas A&M faces road rivalry challenges, chances for revenge, and a favorable SEC slate

Texas A&M faces Notre Dame and Texas teams expected to be among the national contenders, but outside of those games, this isn't a bad draw. The bye weeks come at the perfect times to get some rest, and LSU is really the only other truly hostile environment the Aggies will enter.

South Carolina is probably the other game most fans will circle on the schedule, but the rest of SEC play features games against schools that finished in the bottom half of the standings last year. It is the SEC, and anything can happen from week to week; but if A&M gets a few big games to break their way, the sky is the limit.

Week 3: Texas A&M @ Notre Dame

This matchup helped kick off the season on national television last year and lived up to the billing. Texas A&M's defense kept the Aggies in the game, but a late rushing touchdown from Notre Dame sealed a physical win for the Fighting Irish.

Both sides will be missing key contributors from the 2024 season as the Aggies head to South Bend to take on a Notre Dame squad that just reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. It should be a good early test for Texas A&M to see how it stacks up against the nation's best.

Week 5: Auburn @ Texas A&M

Texas A&M's 2025 SEC opener comes against one of the teams that helped derail its promising season in 2024. The Aggies traveled to Auburn in November, looking to lock up a spot in the SEC Championship Game. However, A&M fell into a quick 21-0 hole, and despite a furious second-half rally eventually dropped a thriller in overtime.

The rematch comes at a time when the Aggies should be healthy and have a chance to set the tone for their path through the SEC and establish a dominant home environment, much like Auburn did when the opportunity came last year.

Week 8: Texas A&M @ Arkansas

The rivalry known as the "Southwest Classic" returns to a college campus after being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, since 2014 (aside from the matchup held at Texas A&M during the 2020 COVID season). Texas A&M has won nine of the last 10 and will look to continue the streak during one of its more difficult road games.

Week 9: Texas A&M @ LSU

Texas A&M needed a second-half comeback to erase the Tigers from the SEC title hunt last season, and LSU will be out for revenge. Baton Rouge is one of the most difficult stadiums for road teams in college football, and both teams could be in contention for the SEC Championship again by the time this one rolls around.

Week 11: Texas A&M @ Missouri

Texas A&M burst Missouri's bubble with a dominant 41-10 win over a then-No. 9-ranked Tiger team last October . Some of the firepower on both sides will be in the NFL this time, but Missouri will not have forgotten about that game. It'll be up to Texas A&M to assert itself once again or risk dropping a key road game.

Week 12: South Carolina @ Texas A&M

Texas A&M fans should have this one circled already. The Gamecocks were the first team to knock off the Aggies in SEC play last season, halting a seven-game Texas A&M winning streak. The Aggies also lost star running back Le'Veon Moss to injury during that game, giving both the player and his team extra motivation for the rematch.

Week 14: Texas A&M @ Texas

The Lone Star Showdown is Texas A&M's biggest rivalry. After losing the game at home with a spot in the SEC Championship game up for grabs last season, Texas A&M should have no shortage of motivation for this one. The questions will be whether the Aggies have made enough progress and whether the Longhorns have become vulnerable with their roster turnover.