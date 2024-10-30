Don't get Cocky: Texas A&M's dream season could get derailed by a trip to South Carolina
Texas A&M has a chance to do the improbable and finish the season with an undefeated SEC record and 11-game win streak. They also have the chance to see their perfect season spoiled by Sandstorm
Williams-Brice Stadium is good for hosting an annual upset and since South Carolina came up short against LSU and got throttled by Ole Miss, it seems Texas A&M may be the unfortunate victim.
The Aggies have bigger issues festering within the offense as they’re trying to decide who’s going to start at quarterback. But once that’s settled, the next task is to not overlook the Gamecocks. They could be Williams-Brice’s next victim.
The Aggies are in complete control of how they’ll finish the season. They could end up in the SEC title game with an unscathed (or possibly one loss) record and would all but seal a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Or they could fall into the trap of overlooking an inferior opponent and watch its season unravel with very few games left. The Aggies still have Texas left to play and Auburn and New Mexico State left before then.
If Texas A&M gets caught up in looking ahead, South Carolina could gladly play spoiler. They did it against No. 5 Tennessee two years ago and have gotten close this year against LSU.
Since losing to Notre Dame at home to start the 2024 season, the Aggies and first year coach Mike Elko have figured out how to win in the SEC. If they aren’t careful, they’ll find out why it’s one of the toughest conferences.
Vanderbilt went toe-to-toe with Texas and already stunned Alabama this season, LSU and Ole Miss went to overtime, Georgia lost to Alabama and then curb-stomped Texas. Anything can happen. Which could go well or go poorly for the Aggies this week.