The 4 best matchups left on the Unrivaled schedule

Unrivaled is reaching its final stretch of the 2026 season. After a slight break for the one-on-one tournament, the clubs will return to their regular 3-on-3 games this week. The teams only have a few more chances to collect wins for their playoff positioning.

This season, the top six teams at Unrivaled will make the playoffs. Some teams, like the Lunar Owls and Hive BC, haven't had the most picture-perfect seasons, but they have not been counted out of the playoffs just yet. On the other hand, the top two teams, the Laces and Phantom BC, will most likely battle for the top seed. These are all things to watch for over the next two weeks. Here are the biggest matchups left on the 2026 Unrivaled schedule.

Laces BC vs. Phantom BC (Friday, Feb. 20)

These clubs are the only two that have secured their playoff spots. But I am sure they both still want that No. 1 position. The clubs are so close in the standings right now, with the Laces sitting at 8-2 and the Phantom sitting at 8-3. This final matchup between the two could have massive implications for seeding. The clubs have faced off one time this season, which ended in a close 76-75 victory for the Laces. The Phantom have a 4-game winning streak going right now, but the Laces have won four of their last five games. I expect this matchup to be just as competitive as the first time around, with even higher implications.

Rose BC vs. Hive BC (Friday, Feb. 20)

Rose BC is right in the middle of the pack, sitting at No. 5 in the standings, while the Hive are at No. 7, trying to push their way into the playoff picture. All the games left on the Hive's schedule are crucial, but especially ones like this against opponents who are on the brink of being pushed out of the picture. The Rose started the season as the favorite to win it all, but has since fallen. They've lost three of their last four games, but I wouldn't be too quick to count them out, as they've brought in reinforcements. This game against the Hive will be the return of Angel Reese. She is rejoining the Rose for the remainder of the season. So, while this matchup is big for these teams' playoff hopes, it's also massive for all the fans who have been missing Angel Reese on their screens.

Breeze BC vs. Vinyl BC (Saturday, Feb 21)

The Vinyl is looking to bounce back and finish this season off strong. They have lost their last two matchups and are sitting at No. 6 in the standings. A win against the Breeze would be both achievable and great for their positioning. Right now, they are the prime target for the two teams in spots 7 and 8 in the standings, as they hold the final playoff spot. They will need to keep winning to keep up with the standings. This game is big for the Breeze for the same reasons. They sit at No. 4 right now, but the middle of the pack is all very close record-wise — there's little room for error against those other squads.

The Breeze suffered their biggest loss of the season to the Vinyl in January. Vinyl took an 81-66 victory over Paige Bueckers and her crew. The Breeze will not only be looking to win this matchup for their playoff positioning, but maybe for a little revenge, too.

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC (Monday, Feb. 23)

As I mentioned, the Vinyl are sitting in that target position that the Lunar Owls and Hive are looking at. If the Lunar Owls can somehow get lucky with the Vinyl and Hive having bad endings to their seasons, and win out — including this matchup — they could possibly claw their way to that No. 6 spot. It sounds like a long shot, as the Lunar Owls have only won two games this season — but crazier things have happened. The Lunar Owls actually got their first victory of the season over the Vinyl.

The Lunar Owls' last game of the season is against the Hive on February 27. Right now, this matchup is shaping up to possibly have no implications at all. But if these clubs somehow get lucky and overcome the Vinyl in the standings, their matchup could have big implications.