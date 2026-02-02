Unrivaled Power Rankings: Breanna Stewart and Mist BC emerge as title contenders

With the 2026 Unrivaled season officially being over halfway over, it is time for the clubs to get serious about playoff positioning. This season, only the top six teams will make it into Unrivaled postseason play — and at this point, it's all still up for grabs.

The standings are fluctuating with each game. Some teams have had a fall from grace, while others have risen from the ashes. Let's take a look at the newest Unrivaled power rankings.

8. Lunar Owls BC

Despite Marina Mabrey's record-breaking 47-point performance in Philadelphia, the Lunar Owls just can't find their groove as a squad. With Aaliyah Edwards out with injury in the last two matchups, it has fallen on Mabrey and Skylar Diggins to carry the team to success. That is difficult against these other clubs that are seemingly finding more of a rhythm week-by-week. Time is unfortunately running out for the Lunar Owls.

7. Hive BC

Hive is only in spot No. 7 because of their close win against the Lunar Owls last week. The club really came together as a squad in that matchup, with four of its five available players scoring in double digits. If they can continue to find ways for the whole team to get involved, we could see a late burst of success from the Hive.

6. Rose BC

The Rose started the season 3-0, and solidified themselves as early title favorites. Since, the club has lost five of its last six matchups. They had a big chance to prove themselves against Breeze BC on Sunday night, but instead suffered their biggest loss of their season. Breeze held Rose to only 56 points — with Chelsea Gray only putting up 11 and Lexie Hull was left scoreless. In order to continue their quest of back-to-back Unrivaled titles, they will need to find that promise from early in the season.

5. Vinyl BC

This is when the ranking gets a lot tighter. Any one of these top five clubs can climb up or get knocked down pretty quickly. Right now, Vinyl is sitting at No. 6 because they haven't been as consistent as I'm sure they are looking to be. In mid-January, they pulled off a big win against Breeze BC, but then lost to the Lunar Owls, Phantom, and Mist all in a row. They are coming off a win over Laces BC on Saturday, where Rae Burrell and Brittney Griner really stepped up. If they can get into a steady groove, they could be real contenders.

4. Breeze BC

Breeze BC is another team that has slowed down after showing tremendous potential in its early-season games. Although they bounced back on Sunday against Rose BC. This young squad is not going anywhere despite two back-to-back losses to the Laces and Phantom last week. The Rose also handed Breeze BC their first loss back in early January, so it was clear Breeze BC might come into this game with a fire under them. They beat the Rose 81-56. Paige Bueckers had 37 points, to Rickea Jackson's 20 points, and Dom Malonga's 18 points. There's no doubt they're still in the hunt for a title.

3. Phantom BC

The Phantom have won four of their last five matchups. Their success can't just be credited to one player either. Four of their players — Kelsey Plum, Aliyah Boston, Tiffany Hayes, and Kiki Iriafen — are all averaging 10+ points per game. Natasha Cloud misses that mark by the slimmest of margins, averaging 9.9 points per game. Each of their wins is truly a team effort, which I think will continue to benefit them in the long run. They lead the league with a point differential of plus 53. In their most recent matchup, they were able to close out a 68-71 victory over the Breeze, despite them cutting it close late.

2. Laces BC

The Laces' five-game win streak was unfortunately cut by the Vinyl on Saturday as Alyssa Thomas was held to only 2 points. But we can't let one loss make us forget about how dominant this squad is. The trio that is Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Sykes, and Jackie Young is pretty outstanding. Outside of their starters, Maddy Siegrist, Naz Hillmon, and Jordin Canada do their parts nearly every night as well. There's no doubt the Laces will bounce back from their Vinyl loss — and they have the perfect opportunity to prove themselves against Mist BC in their next matchup.

1. Mist BC

Mist BC has earned this No. 1 spot. They've won their last three straight, and are tied with the Laces for the best record in the league at 6-2. Allisha Gray and Breanna Stewart are showing up every night for their club. Gray is averaging 23.4 points to Stewie's 19.6 points per game. The Mist leads the league in points per game, averaging 75.8. They beat the Laces in their first matchup and will face off against them for the second time tonight. The two are incredibly close in the rankings, and this contest could be what sets them apart.