The Browns can't afford to make this mistake with Jameis Winston
If the Cleveland Browns learned one thing from last season, it’s they can’t afford to let Jameis Winston walk this offseason. They let Joe Flacco walk and while he didn’t showcase the same magic he did a year ago, Deshaun Watson still looked as bad.
And that’s a shame Browns fans are forced to watch Watson because the owners made a bad business move and refuse to simply bench him. It’s not enough that Watson was forced upon Browns fans, now they have to watch the team struggle as he looks worse with each snap.
But even if Cleveland refuses to keep Watson on the sideline while a real quarterback leads the offense, they can’t make the same mistake twice and let a really good backup quarterback this free agency.
What Winston has done with this Cleveland Browns team since Watson shattered his Achilles tendon is nothing short of remarkable. He’s won games, he’s looked like an NFL quarterback and above all else, has become the most likable person in Cleveland.
It would be a shame for the Browns to throw all of that away after everything Winston has done in the worst situation possible.
Cleveland Browns letting Jameis Winston walk this spring would be a slap in the face to fans
What makes Winston such a necessity for this organization isn’t because he’s winning games, something Watson has struggled with. But because he’s the addition to the locker room every coach dreams of.
According to an ESPN+ story, Winston has breathed new life into Cleveland’s locker room which has to be worth something. If the Browns let him go, it would feel like the players would have an issue with that too.
Re-signing Winston doesn’t mean he has to win right now. At worst, he’s a bridge option while the Browns either build around him for the interim or get a rookie quarterback to ease into the offense.
At best, Winston can win enough games or even lead the Browns to the playoffs when Watson inevitably either gets injured or someone is bold enough to bench him. Just like Flacco wasn’t a savior, neither is Winston.
But Winston is a much better option than Watson. And Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn’t good enough to be a bridge option like Winston is.
This is a simple decision for Cleveland and it will cost them more than Watson’s contract if they don’t bring him back.