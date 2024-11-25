The dumbest possible Aaron Rodgers landing spot is the only way this saga can finally end
The New York Jets are officially falling apart at the seams.
Well, that's been happening for a while. But it's especially noticeable this season. Woody Johnson has already canned Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. Both moves were justified, but it's also emblematic of how far off-course this franchise is. How often do the head coach and GM get fired at different points midseason?
It's clear from the outside looking in that Johnson has no idea how to fix this rudderless ship. Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the savior, but as it turns out, 40-year-olds with chronic injury issues aren't reliable quarterbacks in the NFL. Despite all his football IQ and winning experience, Rodgers has often been more of a hindrance than anything else for New York.
So, it seems the two sides are destined for a breakup after the season. New York appears ready to bench Rodgers down the stretch, while Johnson has "lost confidence" in the four-time MVP's ability to lead the team, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Rodgers' contract is not guaranteed for next season, so the Jets have a way out — either by cutting him or trading him. Several teams would presumably check in, but only a few landing spots actually make sense or feel plausible.
It's safe to advise most teams against taking the plunge on Rodgers, but we know someone will do it. Honestly, we might be able to guess who will do it.
Aaron Rodgers to the Browns is a disaster waiting to happen
This feels exceedingly realistic as the Cleveland Browns navigate a deeply disappointing 3-8 season. Deshaun Watson is out for the campaign with another serious knee injury and the Browns' offense has been a complete mess. Even their excellent defensive personnel, which carried Cleveland to 11 wins a season ago, can't seem to muster the necessary consistency week-to-week.
In terms of dysfunction and general bad vibes, the Browns are one of the few franchises to meaningfully challenge the Jets. So of course this has to happen, right? Watson's albatross contract might stand in the way, but the Browns have cap flexibility and it's clear for all those watching at home that Watson, when healthy, is no longer good enough to lead a winner.
Putting two of the NFL's most toxic and unlikable quarterbacks in the same room feels like a bad game plan, as does hitching one's wagon to 40-year-old Rodgers coming off his worst season in decades. But, we are talking about the Browns, a poorly run franchise hurdling toward the bottom of the competitive AFC North standings, still hoping to find a way out of this purgatory in 2025.
The Browns should prioritize a more sustainable option behind Watson — perhaps a rookie quarterback to develop for a year or two, with Cleveland ready to pull the trigger if Watson's production bottoms out. But, the appeal of "winning" with Rodgers could be too much for that front office to pass up. Rodgers still demands a certain level of respect in league circles and there are players who want to play with him. He's definitely better than Watson, as sad as that is, so he would in theory give the Browns a temporary upgrade with copious postseason experience.
That said, we know this doesn't end well. Rodgers is cooked — signing him is the equivalent of tethering your team to a sinking ship. Rather than wasting a year pretending to contend with Rodgers, the Browns should look ahead to the future.