The Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving day record: 80-year tradition takes on new life
The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears at 12:30 PM ET on Thanksgiving, a matchup that has become a tradition in recent years. It is especially integral to Detroit, which has hosted a Thanksgiving football game each year, uninterrupted, since 1945. This will be the 85th Thanksgiving match for the Lions franchise.
It makes sense for two geographical neighbors to be rivals, but this is a unique wrinkle in the broader scope of NFL history. Detroit and Chicago have battled on Thanksgiving 10 times, counting this upcoming Thursday. The Lions are on a protracted losing streak on Turkey Day — seven straight losses, to be exact — but at 10-1 and equipped with the most potent offense in the NFL, the tides may be turning in favor of Dan Campbell's squad.
Chicago has been on a downslide of late, but Caleb Williams appears to be turning it around under interim OC Thomas Brown. The Bears lost a 30-27 shootout to Minnesota last week. The Lions are playing the best football of anybody in the NFL, but it's a short week and a division rivalry — anything can happen.
That said, Jared Goff is a bonafide MVP candidate, entering Thursday's showdown with 2,761 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season, having completed 72.9 percent of his passes. The Lions will look to continue their streak of dominance, putting Minnesota and Green Bay at arm's length in a competitive division.
Lions all-time record on Thanksgiving Day
Historically, it has been a struggle for Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions are 37-45-2 all time on the special day, including seven straight losses. Last Thanksgiving, Detroit hosted Green Bay in a 29-22 loss. The year before, Buffalo toppled Detroit 28-25 in a heart-racing affair.
The Lions won their first 10 Thanksgiving games as a franchise and were above .500 for much of the 20th century, which just underscores how difficult the last couple decades have been. The Lions went through some well-documented, prolonged cold spells, but that is part of what makes this Thanksgiving matchup so special. The Lions are heavy favorites against Chicago, riding a wave of momentum the franchise hasn't seen in ages.
Detroit could stumble and pick up its second loss on Thursday, but the good vibes around the team will be hard to spoil. On the day of thanks, fans will surely be thankful for the most inspirational coach in the NFL. Dan Campbell's postgame speeches are must-watch TV every week. Factor in a dynamic offense, led by an MVP candidate and multiple Pro Bowl playmakers, and a blitzkrieg defense, and the Lions are flying high. Or, more appropriately, roaring loud.
The Bears aren't a total pushover, but that is a creaky, discombobulated bunch going up against Detroit's extremely well-oiled machine. This is the Lions' chance to break a long losing spell and get back in the Thanksgiving green.