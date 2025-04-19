The Giants deciding between Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough is a scary proposition

The New York Giants know they have to address what to do about their quarterback for the future in the upcoming NFL Draft. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are nothing more than rentals as Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen scramble to delay their firings for at least one more year.

According to Jordan Schultz, a FOX Sports NFL insider, the Giants are hosting workouts with both Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough. While these workouts mean nothing more than acknowledging interest, it’s something to keep on the back burner as the team appears to sour on the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

The Giants are scheduling private workouts for Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/Yv3ZIe66fN — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) April 15, 2025

Because these workouts could lead to more than interest, and could end up being the reason why a player gets selected. And is there really much of a decision between Milroe and Shough? Sure, Shough looked good during pre-draft workouts and combines, but does that truly negate the games that were actually played this past season?

The New York Giants deciding between Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough is exactly why they’re in the position they’re in

The fact that the Giants are apparently undecided between Milroe and Shough at this point in the process is a red flag. Let’s call it what it is: Milroe played in the SEC at Alabama and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. This isn’t even up for discussion.

Taking nothing away from Shough, Milroe is the clear option here. And the one thing he needs to grow and develop in is the one thing Winston and Wilson can mentor him in. At this point, Milroe wouldn’t be anything more than an emergency option, giving him time to grow into an NFL quarterback. He has the athleticism, but it’s his decision-making that’s his biggest question mark — a problem, but one that can be worked with.

Milroe is the better prospect, and that’s coming from someone who isn’t particularly high on Milroe at all. That said, if I had to choose between Shough or Milroe, I’ll take Milroe. He might be a longer developmental project, but his athleticism is enough to work with.

Maybe Milroe ends up fizzling out as an NFL quarterback, and maybe he becomes a receiver or gadget player. Either way, Milroe makes the most sense. The Giants are in this situation because they are terrible when it comes to evaluating quarterback talent. Surely them deciding between Milroe and Shough is similar.

There’s a right and wrong decision. The Giants are bound to make the wrong one, if they haven’t already made it yet.