The Knicks stars likely won't fail them in the playoffs, but their 3-point shooting might

As the NBA playoffs near, it's the perfect time to evaluate which teams are true contenders. Coming into the season, the New York Knicks were viewed as legitimate contenders but that status has faltered throughout the year and they are clearly a notch below contention. The Knicks have secured the three-seed in the East and are set to face the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

One reason that has been under-discussed for the Knicks' lack of playoff upside is their subpar 3-point shooting. This may sound counter-intuitive given their roster construction, however, the stats back it up. Let's dive into why the Knicks' 3-point shooting is concerning and how it could hurt them in the playoffs.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

The Knicks' 3-point struggles are odd

The Knicks rank No. 28 in 3-pointers attempted and No. 25 in 3-pointers made, a possible recipe for disaster in the playoffs. A Knicks-Celtics second-round matchup is likely and Boston's elite shooting (first 3-pointers attempted and made) is just one of the advantages they hold over New York. In part due to this stark shooting difference, the Celtics beat the Knicks in all four regular-season meetings.

Similarly, the Cleveland Cavaliers (second in made 3s, fourth in attempts) held a 4-0 advantage over the Knicks. Overall, the Knicks are 0-12 against the Celtics, Cavs, Thunder, and Lakers this season, and their lack of shooting is a factor.

The odd part about the Knicks' lack of shooting is that they still ranked fifth in offense overall. Moreover, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are all good shooters. All four of these players are shooting above 35 percent from beyond the arc with KAT leading the way at 42 percent. However, outside of OG all of these players have had a reduction in 3-point attempts this season. Notably, this is the first time in the past three seasons the Knicks have ranked lower than 13th in 3-point attempts.

The Knicks rank fourth in shots at the rim and sixth in mid-range attempts. Tom Thibodeau should prioritize reducing mid-range shots and increasing 3-point looks in the playoffs. While the Knicks' overall offense is good they need to up their 3-point volume to avoid being exposed in the playoffs where it becomes even more of a numbers game. The Knicks' lack of bench depth certainly hurts them, Miles McBride is their only reliable floor spacer off the bench.

The Knicks can rely on their stars in the playoffs

Brunson and Towns are undoubtedly an elite offensive duo. While they have their defense is a concern Brunson and Towns give the Knicks enough offensive firepower to compete in the playoffs. More importantly, they are both proven playoff performers. Brunson averaged 32.4 points in the playoffs last year and Towns was a key part of Minnesota's conference finals run averaging 19.1 points.

Brunson averages 6.5 3-point attempts per game and Towns averages 4.7 this number should increase in the playoffs. This could also help open up the game for New York's wings Bridges and OG. Ultimately, the Knicks won't win a title this year but their only chance of being competitive in the playoffs is relying on their proven stars and increasing the amount of 3s they shoot.