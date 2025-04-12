The Masters live stream, Saturday TV coverage schedule and how to watch Round 3

We're already headfirst all the way into The Masters this year heading into Saturday's third round with a ton of drama set to unfold. Not only is Augusta National Golf Club always difficult but typically made even tougher for Saturday's action, but we have nothing but heavy hitters at the top of the board with Justin Rose continuing to set the pace through 36 holes but with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and even Masters veteran Corey Conners hot on his heels.

Rose was the first-round leader with DeChambeau lurking behind him then and both maintained that form to stay atop the leaderboard. McIlroy, however, bounced back beautifully with the round of the day on Friday, a 6-under 66, to storm back into contention after a disastrous pair of double bogeys to finish even-par after the first round.

It's not just those three, however. Lurking in the shadows behind them trying to take over this year's Masters Tournament is the likes of Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed and some guy named Scottie Scheffler with two of the last three Green Jackets in his closet.

Golf fans are in for a treat on Saturday at The Masters and any second that you're able to watch, you're going to want to. So we've got you covered to be able to watch every second of Masters coverage that's available, from live stream coverage to the TV broadcast and when they start.

But first, let's take a look at the tee times for Saturday to see when players fans want to watch will hit the course.

The Masters tee times for Round 3 on Saturday

Pairing Masters Saturday Tee Time Tom Kim (+2) 9:50 a.m. ET Joaquin Niemann (+2), Jordan Spieth (+2) 10:00 a.m. ET Stephan Jaeger (+2), Max Greyserman (+2) 10:10 a.m. ET Danny Willett (+2), J.T. Poston (+2) 10:20 a.m. ET Jon Rahm (+2), Zach Johnson (+2) 10:30 a.m. ET Patrick Cantlay (+2), Akshay Bhatia (+2) 10:40 a.m. ET Denny McCarthy (+2), J.J. Spaun (+2) 10:50 a.m. ET Maverick McNealy (+1), Charl Schwartzel (+2) 11:10 a.m. ET Brian Campbell (+1), Byeong Hun An (+1) 11:20 a.m. ET Aaron Rai (E), Justin Thomas (E) 11:30 a.m. ET Sahith Theegala (E), Davis Thompson (E) 11:40 a.m. ET Matt Fitzpatrick (E), Wyndham Clark (E) 11:50 a.m. ET Nick Taylor (E), Daniel Berger (E) 12:00 p.m. ET Tom Hoge (E), Max Homa (E) 12:10 p.m. ET Harris English (-1), Min Woo Lee (-1) 12:30 p.m. ET Sam Burns (-1), Nico Echavarria (-1) 12:40 p.m. ET Brian Harman (-2), Bubba Watson (-1) 12:50 p.m. ET Davis Riley (-2), Michael Kim (-2) 1:00 p.m. ET Xander Schauffele (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2) 1:10 p.m. ET Patrick Reed (-3), Collin Morikawa (-3) 1:20 p.m. ET Ludvig Åberg (-3), Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 1:30 p.m. ET Jason Day (-4), Sungjae Im (-3) 1:50 p.m. ET Rasmus Hojgaard (-4), Viktor Hovland (-4) 2:00 p.m. ET Scottie Scheffler (-5), Tyrrell Hatton (-5) 2:10 p.m. ET Matt McCarty (-5), Shane Lowry (-5) 2:20 p.m. ET Rory McIlroy (-6), Corey Conners (-6) 2:30 p.m. ET Justin Rose (-8), Bryson DeChambeau (-7) 2:40 p.m. ET

Tom Kim will get things started in a group by himself (he'll play with a fill-in for pace of play reasons) at 9:50 a.m. ET and then we'll be off and running throughout the day. While there is no one who made the cut who's more than 10 strokes off the lead, it does feel like the firepower near the top of the leaderboard makes that gap pretty hard to close. So while you can tune in to watch the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others before or leading up to around Noon ET, there's a clear line when you can start watching players in contention.

Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwod tee off at 1:10 p.m. ET and that's when things will start to get fast and furious. Those guys are considered by many fans the only ones that can catch Rose, DeChambeau and Rory at the top, so that's where the action stops and you should be locked in as a golf fan from there on out on Saturday.

When does coverage start for The Masters on Saturday?

Coverage for the third round of The Masters starts at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday with On the Range coverage and live streams before we pick up with Featured Groups coverage at 10:15 a.m. ET thereafter. Unfortunately, just as many fans lamented in the first two days of the tournament, the only way to watch the coverage before a certain time is to live stream the action via a variety of platforms.

The TV coverage from CBS on Saturday at The Masters will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The Masters live stream: How to watch early third round coverage

Masters Live Stream Feed Time Window Streaming Options On the Range 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters app, Masters.com Featured Groups 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters app, Masters.com Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters app, Masters.com Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters app, Masters.com Holes 15 and 16 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters app, Masters.com Third Round Broadcast 12-7 p.m. ET Paramount+

The Masters coverage starting at 10 a.m. with On the Range and then making its way into Featured Groups coverage and more will be available via ESPN+ and Paramount+ with a paid subscription to either service. However, The Masters app and Masters.com both offer free streaming options that can be watched on your devices and cast to your TV from your devices as well to watch the live streaming action.

It's also worth noting that the full third round broadcast that begins at Noon ET will actually start with a live stream broadcast on Paramount+ through the CBS crew. Tune in there to get started with The Masters action on Saturday, right as things are building toward the leaders teeing off.

The Masters Saturday TV coverage

CBS has the live Masters Tournament TV coverage on Saturday with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET and lasting through 7 p.m. ET. The coverage will also be streaming on Paramount+ as well as CBS's service with the additional two-hour window ahead of the national TV broadcast that we're all looking forward to for moving day at Augusta.

Prior to the start of their coverage and while Paramount+ is streaming from 12-2 p.m. ET, CBS will also show some specials around The Masters regarding some of the various pomp and circumstances and the behind-the-scenes looks at some of those things. If you want to get the pallette right for a day of golf, that could be the way to make that happen.