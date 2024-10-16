The new kickoff rules are doing exactly what they were supposed to, according to the NFL
It’s probably going to take time getting used to the new NFL's new dynamic kickoff rules and seeing one of the most exciting plays in the game forever changed at the professional level. And according to NBC Sports, you’ll have more than enough time to get used to them because stats prove they’re in for the long run.
According to NBC Sports, concussions are down tremendously from last year with just one reported concussion with the new kickoff rules this season. The goal was to have a safer alternative and that seems to be working.
The other goal was to encourage more kickoff returns, which has also increased from last season. According to Albert Breer, kickoff returns this season are up from 17 percent last season to 32 percent in 2024.
There’s been two kickoff returns for touchdowns this year as well.
And with the success of this season, expect the new kickoff rules to not only be in place, but potentially find its way to college football.
The new kickoff rules are here to stay so just accept it
I don't mind the new kickoff rules this season. Change is always awkward at first, but six games in, the new kickoffs don’t really bother me. I understand why the league adjusted and it’s obviously working.
We see with Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith, player health is still important. Concussions are still prevalent in today’s game. The NFL needed to do a better job of protecting its players and having a safer alternative on perhaps one of the most unsafe plays in football should be considered an upgrade.
And it really didn’t take away any excitement from the special teams play. There are still exciting plays on kickoff and there’s been returns for touchdowns. It also provides for some creativity in returns.
If the NFL continues to see some success with the new kickoff rules, don’t be surprised to see them matriculate down to college football.