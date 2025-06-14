The Pacers didn't blow Game 4, the Thunder stole it

With their backs against the wall, down 2-1 in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-104 to tie the series up at 2-2. The Thunder rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat the Pacers, in what could be a momentum-changing game in the series, with the series shifting back to Oklahoma City on Monday for Game 5.

While many would think that it was a game that the Pacers blew, more credit should be given to the Thunder for what they were able to do, especially in the second half.

Thunder's defense shined down the stretch

The Thunder have ranked among the NBA's best defenses all season long and it showed down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City outscored the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter including ending the game on a 12-1 run.

The Thunder scored 23 points off the Pacers' 16 turnovers and held Indiana to shoot 42.5 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three-point range. Oklahoma City stole Game 4 from the Pacers despite only shooting 18.8 percent from beyond the arc and recording 11 assists all game.

The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakim's 20 points in the loss. Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting and Obi Toppin added 17 points off the bench.

With the season on the line, the Thunder went to their MVP

After scoring just three points in the fourth quarter in the Thunder's Game 3 loss to the Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA MVP, rose to the occasion with Oklahoma City's season potentially on the brink. SGA scored 15 of his 35 points in the final 4:38 of the game.

Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso also scored 20 plus points, while Chet Holmgren scored 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

What to expect in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

With the series tied a 2-2 and the way each team has responded after a loss, it looks likely that the NBA Finals will go seven games for the first time since 2016. Oklahoma City will have home-court advantage the rest of the series and is in a good position to take a series lead.

The Pacers, however, have responded well after losses as they are 10-0 since mid-March following a loss. Can the Pacers steal yet another game on the road, or will the Thunder ride the momentum of Game 4's comeback win?