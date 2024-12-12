The Yankees may have just gained ground over arch-rivals in Roki Sasaki chase
On the surface, the New York Yankees' trade with the Boston Red Sox to swap catcher Carlos Narvaez for Minor League pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz seems like a minor offseason transaction. But in reality, the international bonus money headed to New York in the deal could clear the way for them to sign one of the best free agents still on the market.
Roki Sasaki is a pitcher that interests the Yankees greatly, and the Japanese right-hander is subject to the posting system that governs Japanese players heading to MLB. That means he can only be signed to a Minor League deal as opposed to the lucrative free agent contract he might demand if he were an American player. Any team that wants to land Sasaki will need to offer him the most international bonus money possible to win his signature.
Latest Yankees-Red Sox trade could aid New York's pursuit of Roki Sasaki
That's what makes the Yankees deal with the Red Sox so crucial to GM Brian Cashman's hopes of luring Sasaki to the Bronx. Presumably, he's getting the maximum amount of bonus pool money allowed from Boston in the Narvaez trade. That gives the Yankees the chance to match any offer to Sasaki that their peers make.
The circumstances surrounding Sasaki's posting might make him the most cost-effective free agent on the market this offseason. He's just 23 years old and has a strong track record of pitching in Japan. Any team that lands Sasaki is going to capture the bulk of his prime. He will not be able to hit free agency until he plays six seasons of baseball for his new team.
The Red Sox do get some measure of value in this deal. Narvaez is far more accomplished than Rodriguez-Cruz, who just turned 21 and spent 2024 in A-ball. He was not going to make an impact for the Yankees this season but he might play a meaningful depth role in Boston if things break right.
Rodriguez-Cruz does bring some value to the lower levels of the Yankees' farm system. He was the Red Sox No. 13 prospect at the time of the trade per MLB.com. He will need to add weight as he advances through the minors, but he has a live arm and the frame required to be a middle of the rotation starter.
This deal represents good value for the Yankees in terms of the players exchanged, but especially when it comes to the increased ammunition to land Sasaki. The trade may go down as one of the most clever acquisitions of Cashman's career if he lands the Japanese ace.