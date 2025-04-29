These NBA teams actually have what it takes to trade for Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is all but confirmed to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer. What’s not confirmed yet is which team will have the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft him. That won’t be determined until after the Draft Lottery. Even then, it’s not confirmed who will have the No. 1 pick.

Because as bad as the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors were this year, there’s a chance one of those teams with the No. 1 pick are persuaded to come off of it for the right package. But who exactly is in contention to have enough capital to pluck the No. 1 pick?

Teams that have what it takes to trade for the No. 1 pick and presumably draft Cooper Flagg

4) Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are probably the frontrunner to have the perfect package to get Cooper Flagg in a trade. General manager Sam Presti has an arsenal of draft picks while also having a team that has matured since being built through the draft.

You have to think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren are untouchable. Jaylin Williams could be on that list too, but there’s no way they’re able to just trade draft picks for Flagg, they’re going to have to offer up a player. Williams has been a perfect complement to Gilgeous-Alexander, but could be intriguing enough to be a trade piece.

If the Thunder don’t win a championship this season, they have all the reason to explore their options to make them championship contenders. They’ve built through the draft and grown into the best team in the Western conference. They might be shopping this summer if they don’t reach the NBA Finals at worst. They obviously have done well, building through the draft, so trying to get Flagg isn’t a long shot for them.

3) Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo might just be playing his last season in Milwaukee. Things have gone downhill since their title in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns. If they get booted out of the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in the first round for the second-straight season, big moves could be on the horizon.

The Bucks could be interested in landing Flagg as Antetokounmpo’s replacement if he wants out. I’m sure the Hornets and the Raptors are the most intriguing teams over the Wizards. That said, if Flagg is on the table, the team probably won’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

This is less likely as Antetokounmpo has had every reason to demand a trade and opted to stay with the Bucks. Why jump ship now? I could see him finishing his career in Milwaukee just off the strength that he’s been there his entire career.

2) Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are about to blow the whole thing up. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been rumored to be out the door after the failed experiment left the Suns without a championship after they reached the finals in 2021.

Booker and Durant as a package deal could be worth it. I think this would make the most sense for the Hornets. While they are miserable, Booker and Durant would elevate this team to a whole new level. LaMelo Ball, Booker, Durant and Brandon Miller would be a nasty combo and could turn them around instantly.

Of course, this probably won’t happen because the Hornets are still far away from being contenders in the Eastern conference. Booker and Durant will probably want to be on teams that have a chance and winning a championship in the next two years. It’s still an option, nonetheless.

1) New Orleans Pelicans

This could be a likely scenario with the New Orleans Pelicans already in the mix for the top pick to begin with. They have Zion Williamson which would be the trade piece if they’re done with him.

It’s not too long ago the Pelicans were a playoff team. They have struggled since and largely have missed with Williamson and his injury issues. The Pelicans probably don’t jump ship just yet. Especially because they could land Dylan Harper as a true guard to pair with Williamson.

The Pelicans are in an odd situation. If they do trade and opt to build around a player like Flagg instead of Williamson, it would be the end of an era. But it would also be something they’d probably mull over if they end up with a top 3 pick.