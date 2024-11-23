This Ashton Jeanty stat should be enough to win him the Heisman by itself
Ashton Jeanty doesn’t need to do anything to lay claim to his Heisman candidacy. He’s in the conversation of having one of the greatest seasons for a running back and arguably one of the biggest reasons Boise State is in prime position to bust through the College Football Playoff.
But if there’s one stat that could absolutely land him as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, it’s his yards after contact. He has more yards after contact (1,370) than any other player in college football has total rushing yards.
Jeanty isn’t just the most efficient rusher this season, he’s also the hardest running back to bring down this season.
Ashton Jeanty’s ridiculous yards after contact stat is one more reason he should win the Heisman Trophy
What Jeanty has done this season is nothing short of remarkable. He’s closing in on 2,000 total yards and with nearly 1,400 yards after contact, he’s also doing something unheard of in college football.
I understand the argument around Colorado’s Travis Hunter and how his two-way threat is something that’s basically never been done. But I think what needs to be taken into consideration, Hunter isn’t the top wide receiver nor is he the top corner this year.
While the award is for the best player in all of college football, what Hunter’s done shouldn’t be overlooked. But as they say, a jack of all trades is a master of none. He impacts the game in a way we haven’t seen probably ever.
But Colorado is probably still good enough to be one of the top-ranked teams in the country without Hunter. Yes, he’s the team’s best player. But in comparison to the rest of the country, what Jeanty has done has made it clear he’s the best player in all of college football.
If Hunter was either the best receiver in the country or best defensive back, while playing both positions he’d be the unanimous choice. But regardless of how many rushes Jeanty gets per game, he has to be the favorite.
I used to think Hunter was the clear Heisman because of his two-way ability. But that would be the case if Jeanty was running through defenses the way he is. And what makes it crazier is he doesn’t need the entire game to get his numbers.
Jeanty will probably get hosed out of a Heisman. Not because he isn’t worthy, but because as good as he’s been, the voters may value being good on both sides of the ball over being great on one.