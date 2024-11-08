This Bucks-Thunder blockbuster would lock up several championships in OKC
The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-6 after Thursday's win over the Utah Jazz. It's a rather dire state of affairs in Milwaukee, headlined by uncertainty around Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise. He has not requested a trade yet, but if the Bucks can't turn this ship around quickly, it's not difficult to imagine Giannis getting restless.
Antetokounmpo unquestionably loves Milwaukee, but he has very intentionally propped the door open for a trade if he no longer feels like the Bucks are winners. Giannis, a two-time MVP and one-time NBA champion, understands how precious these title windows are. There are only so many bites at the apple and he doesn't want to waste his prime toiling in mediocrity.
As such, it's time to start prepping the trade machine, just in case. The Bucks won't move Giannis unless it becomes untenable, so there's a good chance this proposal — and all other Giannis trade proposals — probably won't come to fruition until the offseason. It's hard to engineer a trade of this magnitude in the middle of the regular season, especially with a complicated new CBA hanging over teams' heads. It will also be much easier for Giannis to leverage his influence and create the environment for a trade if the Bucks are reflecting on a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, rather than holding out hope for improvement down the line.
That said, if Giannis does become trade eligible, one team is equipped with enough draft capital and young talent to really pique the Bucks' interest without blowing up their own core. That team, of course, is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This Bucks-Thunder trade would pair Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC
Bucks also receive OKC's 2025 first-round pick, PHI's 2025 first-round pick, OKC's 2027 first-round pick, OKC's 2028 first-round pick, OKC's 2031 first-round pick.
Giannis is a 29-year-old Hall of Fame lock in the middle of his prime. He is ultra-durable, tough as nails on both ends of the court, and experienced at the highest levels of competition. Anyone balking at the exorbitant price outlined above should not be. You pay a premium to acquire a two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, and former DPOY. It's the way of the game.
OKC also happens to have enough trade ammo to engineer the above trade without completely emptying its stores. The Thunder would still have ascending young talent, such as Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace. And, OKC would still have first-round picks to burn in another trade, should the right opportunity come around.
In reality, though, that flexibility and pipeline for cheap young talent becomes even more valuable with Giannis' massive contract on the books. OKC starts to get expensive with this trade and there is still Holmgren's inevitable max extension coming down the pipeline. As such, the Thunder would be wise to keep their draft picks on ice and operate with longevity in mind.
This trade essentially crowns OKC has the NBA's next great dynasty. There just wouldn't be another team in the league capable of matching up with the Thunder's star-power and depth on paper. Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both top-five players, point blank. Holmgren is rapidly ascending the ladder to stardom in his own right, offering DPOY credentials in the frontcourt. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams. The list goes on. OKC has a ton of quality, up-and-coming talent to bank on.
OKC's offense is a unique beast, predicating on shooting, slashing, and passing chops at all five positions. Giannis would supercharge it, offering another dynamic downhill force to pair with Gilgeous-Alexander's relentless rim pressure and advantage creation on the perimeter. The defensive capacity of this group, meanwhile, is difficult to fathom. The Holmgren-Antetokounmpo frontcourt would choke out so many drives, while SGA, Caruso, Dort, and company can stifle on the perimeter.
This team isn't even fair to think about. If Giannis really wants to maximize his ring count and accolades before retirement, I'd recommend a trade request to OKC. As soon as possible.