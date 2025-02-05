This emergency Warriors-76ers trade could help both sides out of a jam
Before he inked a four-year, $212 million contract to join the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George wanted to join the Golden State Warriors. There was even a trade framework in place with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Dubs were too reluctant to part with Jonathan Kuminga. Once those talks dissolved, George pivoted to a new deal in Philly.
That was all she wrote about the Warriors' interest in George... for a few months. Now, with the Feb. 6 trade deadline right around the corner, Golden State has once again been linked to the All-Star wing. George's tenure in Philadelphia is off to a bumpy start and the Warriors remain desperate to add an impact talent next to Stephen Curry.
George's value has declined since signing with the Sixers, which could open the window of opportunity for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Dubs front office. Daryl Morey is known to be stingy with his stars, but if George's contract is viewed as a negative asset internally — and it probably should be — a trade is not off the table.
Golden State has placed a call about George's availability, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
There is logic here on both sides. The Warriors are running out of options to maximize Curry's waning years, while the 76ers are probably better off focusing on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Here's how a trade might work out.
Potential Warriors-76ers trade could finally land Paul George in Golden State
Philadelphia would presumably get some draft capital, too, although Sixers fans shouldn't get their hopes up. The Dubs might toss in a first-round pick, but gone are the days when trading George would result in a haul of valuable long-term assets. Golden State is effectively willing to swap out more flexible contracts in order to gamble on George's albatross $212 million deal. That is the essence of this trade.
For the Sixers, this just opens up more avenues to maneuvering the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. It should also provide a nice boost in the short term when considering how infrequently George has actually been on the floor this season.
Andrew Wiggins, for all the flak he justifiably catches, is still a solid two-way, rotational wing. He is also Embiid's former Kansas teammate, so there's a personal angle there. Dennis Schroder upgrades the backup point guard minutes and gives Philly another legitimate ball-handler next to Tyrese Maxey, which has been a point of weakness since Jared McCain's injury. Kevon Looney is a viable backup five, something Philadelphia has too often struggled to come by. Gary Payton can give solid minutes on the wing, too. Four rotation pieces for George and spare change? It's a solid, understandable (if uninspiring) swap.
Golden State gets the star wing it wanted from the very beginning. George was starting to trend in the right direction prior to his most recent injury setback. He's still a stout wing defender with serious scoring chops. The Warriors need somebody else to help generate offense in the halfcourt next to Stephen Curry. George can oblige. The risk of that contract is obvious, but Golden State's window is right now, risk be damned.