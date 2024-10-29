This emergency Warriors-Jazz trade would help GS keep the Lakers at bay
The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong 2-1 start this season, but the recent ankle injury to Stephen Curry raises a few alarm bells. Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office put together an excellent offseason, but the Dubs reportedly missed out on several potentially seismic additions.
Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, and DeMar DeRozan all changed teams this summer. Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, and Lauri Markkanen were all involved, at least tangentially, in trade rumors. And all were connected in some way, shape, or form to the Warriors, but none ended up in a Golden State uniform. That's a brutal stretch of missed opportunities, and it will only sting worse if the Dubs can't survive this upcoming slate of games without Steph.
For now, the Warriors appear fresh out of options in the blockbuster department. That doesn't mean the front office can't seek out more marginal additions to fortify this roster and keep the Curry-less lineup afloat.
Of the names currently being tossed around the rumor mill, none stand out more than Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. The third-year Auburn product is already one of the best per-minute shot blockers in the NBA. His presence would redefine the Warriors' defense — and it could help Golden State stave off a division foe, too.
The Los Angeles Lakers were recently connected to Kessler, who would address JJ Redick's desire to improve the Lakers' rebounding and physicality in the paint. Golden State has the entire gauntlet of Western Conference contenders to deal with, but there's an especially bitter rivalry brewing with the LeBron-age Lakers. As two old-ish contenders in the California coast, there's a connection there.
Surely the Dubs would love to keep Kessler out of Hollywood.
This Warriors-Jazz trade would boost Golden State's defense and upstage the Lakers
This is a strong baseline, although it could require more substantial draft capital from Golden State. The Jazz don't appear overly committed to Kessler — it's hard to ignore the constant hum of trade rumors — but he's an excellent player at just 23 years old. The Jazz reportedly demanded at least one first-round pick from New York earlier this summer, but including a similarly aged and productive Trayce Jackson-Davis changes the calculus a bit.
Jackson-Davis is 24, but the former Indiana Hoosier carved out a significant role in his rookie season with the Dubs. It's not often that rookies earn Steve Kerr's trust, especially not second-round picks, but Jackson-Davis' helpful blend of rim-running, short roll passing, and active defense made him an essential cog in the Golden State frontcourt. Now he appears to be the everyday starter at center.
Kessler would take over that role, giving the Warriors more size and rim protection behind Draymond Green. Kessler is listed at 7-foot and 245 pounds, with a 7-foot-6 wingspan that scrapes the sky. It's been a while since Steph and Draymond played with a legitimate bruiser in the frontcourt. While Kessler won't quite replicate the offensive nuances that Andrew Bogut once supplied, he can set thundering screens, finish everything within arm's reach of the basket, and provide a constant source of rim deterrence on defense.
For Utah, Jackson-Davis is a synergistic fit in the Will Hardy offense. He's moving and screening all the time, making timely reads on the short roll and finishing with great efficiency around the basket. He won't provide the same standard of defense as Kessler, primarily due to his smaller frame at 6-foot-9, but Jackson-Davis' offense (plus a couple second-round picks) could make up that difference.
This trade has win-win potential, and it helps Golden State screw over the Lakers. It doesn't get much better.