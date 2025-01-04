This Grizzlies-Heat Jimmy Butler trade would entrench Memphis among the West's elite
By Lior Lampert
Things between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have reached a breaking point. The organization's decision to suspend the six-time All-Star forward for "conduct detrimental to the team" effectively marks the end of their relationship.
Butler has reportedly expressed his desire to represent any of the 29 other NBA franchises not named the Heat. But he's been an off-court distraction, prompting the front office to take action. This presumably gives Miami president Pat Riley time to resolve the matter by finally appeasing the 35-year-old's trade request.
Given the circumstances, it's plausible Butler has already played his last game in a Heat uniform. But considering he's an aging veteran practically on an expiring contract (player option for 2025-26) with a checkered past, who's picking up the phone? Anyone adding him may only be doing so as a rental. Nonetheless, one particular potential bidder makes for an intriguing landing spot: The Memphis Grizzlies.
A Grizzlies-Heat Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade to entrench Memphis among the West's elite
Memphis sends Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard to Miami for Butler in this scenario. Moreover, the Heat would net an unprotected 2025 first-round selection and a 2025 second-rounder (via the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder).
Regardless of what Butler or the Heat want, finding a willing and able suitor to take on Butler's $48.8 salary this season is tough. The collective bargaining agreement creates financial intricacies and limits the prospective market. But the Grizzlies don't have fiscal restraints preventing them from pulling off a blockbuster swap with Miami, which could vault them to Western Conference supremacy.
This may not look like the most appealing incoming package for the Heat (because it's not). But beggars can't be choosers at this stage in their ongoing saga with Butler. At the very least, getting a defensive ace combo guard with championship pedigree, a sharpshooting swingman and a solid rotational big keeps them competitive. Remaining in contention is pivotal, especially considering Miami owes Oklahoma City an unprotected 2026 first-rounder if they miss the playoffs this season.
While the Grizzlies haven't been formally linked to Butler, they've experienced a notable odds shift for his services on the betting market. They're currently listed as co-favorites to acquire him, alongside the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
We know Memphis is looking to improve along the wing if their "hard feelings" over missing out on Dorian Finney-Smith are any indication. Pulling off a deal for Butler would help them quickly forget about that and quell any concerns -- and then some. The latter's hypothetical arrival immediately solidifies the Grizzlies atop the West, posing a legitimate threat to the Thunder.
A starting five featuring Butler, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and one of Jaylen Wells or Zach Edey sounds promising. Not to mention, the Grizzlies have the depth to overcome Smart, Clarke and Kennard's departures. They still have rapidly improving floor general Scotty Pippen Jr. and smooth-stroking big man Santi Aldama. Plus, exciting young two-way wings like Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson are nearing returns from injury soon.