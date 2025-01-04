Thunder could somehow be the biggest beneficiary of the Heat inevitably trading Jimmy Butler
By Lior Lampert
One way or another, it feels like the Oklahoma City Thunder are attached to virtually every trade in the NBA. That's because executive vice president/general manager Sam Presti continues positioning the franchise for sustained success with his wheeling and dealing.
Fittingly, despite not being directly connected to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler amid their ongoing feud, the Thunder stand to benefit if he's moved.
"For no particular reason," The Athletic's Fred Katz mentioned Miami owes an unprotected 2026 first-round to the Thunder if they miss the playoffs this season. But of course, he noted this as Butler and the Heat are headed toward what's shaping up to be an inevitable split.
Butler recently told reporters he's lost his joy from playing basketball, adding it's unlikely to return in South Beach. This was ostensibly the final straw for Heat president Pat Riley and the organization, considering they suspended the six-time All-Star for seven games shortly after.
Suddenly, after Riley vehemently shut down trade rumors, Miami is turning its attention to finding Butler a new home as soon as possible. The 35-year-old wing has become a distraction for the Heat, paving the way for a change of scenery. But no matter where he ends up, the Thunder will likely net additional (and presumably premium) draft capital.
Barring the Heat receiving a robust win-now package that keeps them in the mix, their chances of reaching the postseason in a post-Butler world are slim. Miami benefits from residing in a lowly Eastern Conference, meaning they can earn a top-eight seed regardless. Yet, depending on the incoming haul, the odds may fall out of favor for Riley and company.
Moreover, should the Heat part ways with Butler and fall out of contention, the Stepien Rule further complicates matters for them. Surrendering their 2026 first to Oklahoma City would mean they can't give the Charlotte Hornets a lottery-protected 2027 first-rounder. Subsequently, Miami has to rectify this by coughing up their 2028 first-round selection.
Given the circumstances, re-routing Butler may cost the Heat two future draft choices that can help jumpstart their retooling process. It's an unenviable spot for a front office, especially one seeking a fresh start.
Initially, Oklahoma City received Miami's 2023 first-rounder as part of the blockbuster swap that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. However, the pick hasn't been conveyed and the protections run until 2026, which is why the Heat are in this situation.
Alternatively, the Thunder could offer the Heat their pick back for Butler. That would certainly be a fascinating twist to the saga, transforming Oklahoma City into the unquestioned favorite in the West.