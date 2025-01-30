This Mets-Padres trade can steal Michael King away from bitter rivals
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, revamping their pitching staff while, of course, adding Juan Soto. The Mets have made a slew of changes coming off an unlikely NLCS berth, and by all accounts, David Stearns still has the flexibility to make more moves.
The team's top priority, of course, should be re-signing Pete Alonso. The Mets could use another bat if they want any sort of legitimate chance of getting past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, and Alonso would fit in seamlessly. But while the Polar Bear should be the team's top priority, there are other ways New York can improve as well, notably in the rotation.
The Mets' rotation should be fine, with a healthy Kodai Senga and the recently re-signed Sean Manaea leading the way. But when compared to some of the National League's elite, the group as a whole is lackluster. Another frontline arm would go a long way, and that makes Pat Ragazzo's recent report for Sports Illustrated an exciting one. Ragazzo revealed that the Mets have expressed interest in San Diego Padres right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King, with New York being more likely to acquire the latter.
Both arms would be great fits for New York, but what makes this trade possibility even better is that the Atlanta Braves have shown interest in both starters as well. New York filling a need in its rotation while also taking an option away from their NL East rivals would be a major win.
As for what a Mets-Padres trade might look like in a King deal, that's where things get more complicated. Former Mets GM Zack Scott's mock trade makes a lot of sense for both sides.
The Mets trading for Michael King would not come cheap
In this deal, the Mets would be acquiring King, a former New York Yankees reliever who is coming off his best season as a starting pitcher. In 31 appearances (30 starts), the right-hander posted a 2.95 ERA in 173.2 innings of work, striking out 201 batters and finishing seventh in the NL Cy Young balloting.
While he was obviously one of the best pitchers in the NL this past season, his trade value isn't sky-high for a couple of reasons. First, this past season was his first as a full-time starter. He might be a frontline guy, but how sure are we with only one year of data? Second, King is entering his final year of club control. That simple fact is the only reason that the Padres, a team trying to win in 2025, would even consider trading him.
While King's value might not be insanely high, it'd still take a lot to get him. Scott's mock offer reflects that.
The deal is headlined by Jose Butto, a pitcher who has flashed a lot of promise both as a starter and as a reliever — similar to King — and has not even reached arbitration yet. While Butto is a player that the Mets would love to keep, obviously, he shouldn't be untouchable. New York would likely use him as a reliever in 2025 given their rotation depth, and his lack of Minor League options hampers their flexibility. The Mets also have Edwin Diaz, Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, and Dedniel Nunez as other right-handed relievers in their bullpen; Butto would probably be pitching in the middle innings for New York, and would get the chance to start in San Diego.
Additionally, the deal includes two prospects headed San Diego's way: Drew Gilbert and Jonah Tong. Gilbert is the big name, but he's coming off an injury-riddled year which also saw him struggle on the field. His stock has fallen, but he's still a solid outfield prospect who shouldn't be too far away from being MLB-ready. With the Padres needing help in both corner outfield spots, Gilbert is a big get for them. As for Tong, his stock skyrocketed this past season as he made the jump from Single-A through High-A and up to Double-A. Tong is a tough prospect to part with, but you have to give to get.
Are the Mets overpaying a bit to get just one guaranteed year of King? Probably, but they would be acquiring a frontline arm in exchange for a package of players that, for the most part, wouldn't make a major impact in 2025 — and, more importantly, they are not the only team interested in trading for King. If the Padres seriously entertain trading him (or Cease), there will be a bidding war. If this is what it takes to outbid a team like the Braves to land a player who could help push them over the top in 2025, they should do it.
The Mets land a frontline arm they could certainly use, while the Padres acquire three intriguing pieces, two of which can conceivably help them remain in the NL Wild Card hunt this season at the very least.