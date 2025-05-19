Thunder’s biggest Game 7 advantage should terrify Timberwolves

There’s a key reason the Oklahoma City Thunder have an advantage over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals and it has nothing to do with the Thunder having the NBA’s best record. Paycom Center was rocking against the Denver Nuggets, specifically Game 7.

That’s a daunting atmosphere to have to play possibly four games in if you’re the Timberwolves. I’m sure Anthony Edwards isn’t backing down from the chance to defy odds, but it doesn’t take away from how rabid the fans are in Oklahoma City.

This season, Oklahoma City was 35-6 at home, which was the best home record in the NBA. They were also one of four teams to reach at least 30 wins at home. But they don’t just win at home, they are a much better shooting team at home, too.

According to The Oklahoman, the Thunder are shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc at home in the postseason, which is the second-best of the eight teams that reached the second round of the NBA playoffs. On the road, they shot 25.9 percent from deep, which is dead last.

As good as OKC is at home, there is one stat that shows the Timberwolves have the ability to stun the NBA’s best home team if the game goes to seven games.

This one stat could throw a ripple in OKC's home court advantage

The Timberwolves were 24-17 on the road during the regular season. So as daunting as OKC’s home court advantage might feel, the Timberwolves are road warriors.

This series should be as good as advertised. OKC needed seven games to beat Denver after stomping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They’ll probably need seven games to get past Minnesota, too.

They have the home-court advantage, but it doesn’t automatically write off the Timberwolves. They’re equally a tough opponent on the road.

While the Thunder have hardly lost at home, there’s a particular reason they’re elite when it comes to winning at home and that’s because, for the most part, they blow teams out. If the Timberwolves want to stun the Thunder, they have to keep the game close.

Oklahoma City is just 1-4 in games decided by three points this season. The Timberwolves are the only team to win more than 10 games that are decided by 3 points. They also have a 3-2 overtime record, while OKC is 0-1.

Now, of course, that’s not the only determining factor. ESPN doesn’t break down one-point or two-point games or even games decided by five points, so there’s some disparity. But the fact is, the Timberwolves have to play close to keep OKC at bay.