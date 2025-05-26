Fansided

Thunder have to overcome more than embarrassment to win the NBA Finals

No team in NBA history has gone on to win the championship after this type of loss.
ByCaden Handwork|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hoists the NBA MVP trophy before Game 2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hoists the NBA MVP trophy before Game 2 | Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

The Oklahoma City Thunder were routed 143-101 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Oklahoma City still leads the series 2-1, and is still the favorite among many to win the NBA title.

The recent loss, however, should have Thunder fans concerned moving forward — at least if history is any guide. Oklahoma City seemed to have a firm handle on this series after two comfortable home wins in Games 1 and 2, but the way they lost Game 3 was enough to rattle even among the most confident teams in the league.

NBA history is not on the Thunder's side after Game 3 blowout

The Thunder have the best odds to win the NBA Championship, currently listed at -270 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The recent loss to the Timberwolves, however, should have Thunder fans concerned: No team in NBA history that has suffered a 40-point loss in the playoffs has gone on to win the championship that same season. The Timberwolves' 42-point win against the Thunder was just the 31st time an NBA playoff game has been decided by 40 points or more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was awarded league MVP last week, was held to 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting in Game 3. The Timberwolves were able to find holes in the Thunder's league-best defense after struggling to score in the first two games of the series. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Julius Randle added 24 points, and Terrance Shannon Jr. added 15 points of his own as the Timberwolves received quality contributions from their bench.

What to expect in Game 4 between Thunder, Timberwolves

Home-court advantage has proved to be crucial in this Western Conference Finals series so far; the Thunder won both of its home games by double digits. Oklahoma City's youth showed in Saturday's Game 3 loss, and if Minnesota wins Monday night, expect this series to go seven games. The question is, will we see a close game, or will the blowouts continue? And can the Thunder find a way to bring their league-best defense with them in a hostile environment?

Home/Oklahoma City Thunder