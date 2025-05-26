Thunder have to overcome more than embarrassment to win the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder were routed 143-101 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Oklahoma City still leads the series 2-1, and is still the favorite among many to win the NBA title.

The recent loss, however, should have Thunder fans concerned moving forward — at least if history is any guide. Oklahoma City seemed to have a firm handle on this series after two comfortable home wins in Games 1 and 2, but the way they lost Game 3 was enough to rattle even among the most confident teams in the league.

NBA history is not on the Thunder's side after Game 3 blowout

The Thunder have the best odds to win the NBA Championship, currently listed at -270 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The recent loss to the Timberwolves, however, should have Thunder fans concerned: No team in NBA history that has suffered a 40-point loss in the playoffs has gone on to win the championship that same season. The Timberwolves' 42-point win against the Thunder was just the 31st time an NBA playoff game has been decided by 40 points or more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was awarded league MVP last week, was held to 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting in Game 3. The Timberwolves were able to find holes in the Thunder's league-best defense after struggling to score in the first two games of the series. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Julius Randle added 24 points, and Terrance Shannon Jr. added 15 points of his own as the Timberwolves received quality contributions from their bench.

What to expect in Game 4 between Thunder, Timberwolves

Home-court advantage has proved to be crucial in this Western Conference Finals series so far; the Thunder won both of its home games by double digits. Oklahoma City's youth showed in Saturday's Game 3 loss, and if Minnesota wins Monday night, expect this series to go seven games. The question is, will we see a close game, or will the blowouts continue? And can the Thunder find a way to bring their league-best defense with them in a hostile environment?