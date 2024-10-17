Fansided

Thunder projected depth chart after losing prized offseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein

How the Oklahoma City Thunder can look to pivot after hearing worst possible news?

By Joseph Kallan

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets / Dustin Bradford/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

According to Shams Charania, "Thunder say Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand in Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver and will be re-evaluated in five-to-six weeks."

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were projected to be one of the most exciting teams entering the 2024-2025 NBA season, having acquired both Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Hartenstein exited the game in the third quarter of a preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

With the Thunder holding the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals, Hartenstein’s absence for the next month and a half leaves them searching for answers. Here’s a look at what the team is expected to roll out for their season opener:

Oklahoma City Thunder depth chart without Isaiah Hartenstein

Position

Starters

Bench

Deep Bench

PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell

SG

Alex Caruso

Isaiah Joe

Adam Flagler

SF

Luguentz Dort

Aaron Wiggins

PF

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Ousmane Dieng

C

Chet Holmgren

Kenrich Williams

While the core remains largely intact, the addition of Caruso brings defensive intensity and playmaking, but the absence of Hartenstein will hurt. His defensive presence and ability to facilitate from the center position will be missed in the first 20 games of the season, especially given the Thunder’s aspirations for a deep playoff run after their second-round exit to the Dallas Mavericks last year.

Hartenstein's $29 million per year contract reflects the team's confidence in his ability to contribute to their growth, and now OKC must adapt quickly. Without a solid backup center option, the Thunder may look to bolster their bench with a veteran big man. Former OKC player Nerlens Noel, who previously delivered solid performances off the bench, could be an option. Alternatively, they could explore overseas players like DeMarcus Cousins or Dwight Howard, both of whom have expressed interest in returning to the NBA and are still capable of producing high-level performances.

As the Thunder prepare for their season opener against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24, they’ll need to address their frontcourt depth quickly to stay competitive early in the season.

feed

Home/Oklahoma City Thunder