Thunder projected depth chart after losing prized offseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein
According to Shams Charania, "Thunder say Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand in Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver and will be re-evaluated in five-to-six weeks."
The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were projected to be one of the most exciting teams entering the 2024-2025 NBA season, having acquired both Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Hartenstein exited the game in the third quarter of a preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.
With the Thunder holding the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals, Hartenstein’s absence for the next month and a half leaves them searching for answers. Here’s a look at what the team is expected to roll out for their season opener:
Oklahoma City Thunder depth chart without Isaiah Hartenstein
Position
Starters
Bench
Deep Bench
PG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Cason Wallace
Ajay Mitchell
SG
Alex Caruso
Isaiah Joe
Adam Flagler
SF
Luguentz Dort
Aaron Wiggins
PF
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Ousmane Dieng
C
Chet Holmgren
Kenrich Williams
While the core remains largely intact, the addition of Caruso brings defensive intensity and playmaking, but the absence of Hartenstein will hurt. His defensive presence and ability to facilitate from the center position will be missed in the first 20 games of the season, especially given the Thunder’s aspirations for a deep playoff run after their second-round exit to the Dallas Mavericks last year.
Hartenstein's $29 million per year contract reflects the team's confidence in his ability to contribute to their growth, and now OKC must adapt quickly. Without a solid backup center option, the Thunder may look to bolster their bench with a veteran big man. Former OKC player Nerlens Noel, who previously delivered solid performances off the bench, could be an option. Alternatively, they could explore overseas players like DeMarcus Cousins or Dwight Howard, both of whom have expressed interest in returning to the NBA and are still capable of producing high-level performances.
As the Thunder prepare for their season opener against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24, they’ll need to address their frontcourt depth quickly to stay competitive early in the season.