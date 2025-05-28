Timberwolves only real path forward after playoff disappointment just became obvious

Now that the cat is out of the bag in terms of the Cleveland Cavaliers' potential for moving on from Darius Garland to avoid the NBA salary cap’s second apron, there should be plenty of teams whose ears perk up. However, among those teams that could be looking to add a young, proven guard to their backcourt, the Minnesota Timberwolves stand out.

Minnesota is appearing in their second straight Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history; however, they are on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 to Oklahoma City, heading into Game 5 Wednesday night. Mike Conley has been a very good player throughout his career, however, at age 37 some slippage is beginning to show.

Conley averaged just 8.2 points and 4.5 assists per game in 71 games this season. And even those numbers have dwindled in 14 postseason games thus far, although his minutes have largely remained the same. If the Wolves are going to take that next step, Anthony Edwards needs a younger, more active backcourt running mate by his side. No shade for Conley, but Garland could be fit that role to come in and hit the ground rolling with Edwards and crew next season.

Darius Garland would be perfect for the Timberwolves

Garland’s youth and playmaking ability could fit like a glove with head coach Chris Finch’s team. In 75 regular-season games, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals. Slot that next to Edwards along with Garland’s 40 percent from the 3-point range and that might be their recipe to get over the hump.

A trade would likely have to include Julius Randle or Jaden McDaniels for salary-matching purposes, but the Timberwolves have the pieces to make it work and enough draft assets and young talent to make it worth Cleveland's while. However, they may have to outbid teams like the Orlando Magic, as there will be no shortage of suitors for Garland.

Minnesota has been on the doorstep of their first-ever NBA Finals appearance for consecutive postseasons. It’s time to make a move, upgrade and move on to the next phase.