Titans reunite Cam Ward with Miami teammate with perfect UDFA signing

The Tennessee Titans were pretty much the only team to take a quarterback at an expected point in the NFL Draft, selecting Miami's Cam Ward first overall. The talented 22-year-old has already received permission to wear the retired No. 1 in Nashville, courtesy of a heartwarming moment with Warren Moon at Ward's introductory press conference.

Titans fans have to feel good about things. Gone are the days of miserable memes with Will Levis. Brian Callahan, whose success was inextricably linked to a great quarterback as Cincinnati's OC, now has his offensive centerpiece. Ward is not a perfect player, but his athleticism and arm talent ought to shine through at the next level. He boasts the sort of ceiling we'd typically associate with a QB in the No. 1 slot.

If Ward achieves his potential in the NFL, Tennessee has its starting quarterback for the next decade-plus. Now, the challenge is building a functional supporting cast around him. Tennessee spiraled to an abysmal 3-14 record last season, boasting the 29th-best scoring offense. The Titans were middle of the pack as a receiving team, but there is clear room for improvement.

While it's fun to pin all the blame on Levis, the Titans need help on the WR front, too. GM Mike Borgonzi and the front office are on the right track.

Tennessee selected Florida WR Chimere Dike, Texas TE Gunnar Helm and Stanford WR Eric Ayomanor, all in the fourth round. If even two of those prospects hit, the Titans' pass-catching corps is immediately in a better place. The Titans also inked free agent Tyler Lockett to a one-year contract on the eve of the draft.

The Titans didn't stop there either, striking up one of the best deals in undrafted free agency Saturday evening.

Titans sign former Miami WR Xavier Restrepo as UDFA to reunite with Cam Ward

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver first team All-American Xavier Restrepo has signed a contract with Tennessee, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Reunion! The #Titans are signing Miami WR Xavier Restrepo, per sources.



One of Cam Ward’s favorite targets last season, Restrepo earned 1st-Team All-American honors by posting a 69/1127/11 line. pic.twitter.com/uUSPYqaQQg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

Restrepo was Ward's favorite target at Miami as a senior, racking up 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch. He's not an elite athlete at 5-foot-10, but Restrepo runs tight routes and displays strength at the point of the catch. He was one of the most physical and competitive wideouts in college football, and a huge part of Miami's offensive buzz saw.

It's difficult to overstate how dangerous Ward and Restrepo were in their lone season together. Miami's defense was its undoing, but that offense was putting up 40-plus points on the regular. Restrepo was not a one-hit wonder either. He logged 1,092 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

The path to consistent reps in Tennessee is cloudy at best, as Restrepo is stepping into an increasingly deep WR room. Veterans like Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson figure to dominate Ward's target share out of the gate, and Tennessee's two fourth-round picks will receive priority treatment in camp. That said, few factors are more important than chemistry, and Ward knows where and when to find Restrepo. Likewise, Restrepo knows Ward's tendencies. That built-in dynamic gives the Canes product a leg up.

This is how smart front offices use their undrafted free agency capital. The Titans are looking to rebuild from the bottom up, but this draft cycle — and their free agent moves on the periphery — ought to instill confidence in the fanbase.