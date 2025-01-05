Titans won’t escape the tanking allegations after horrid Texans touchdowns in Week 18
By Mark Powell
The Tennessee Titans lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon in spectacular fashion. While I wouldn't go as far as to say the Titans intentionally lost – it's tough to make such an argument in professional football – Tennessee came as close to that margin as humanly possible.
The Titans had no intention of winning Sunday for several reasons, the most important of which was the potential of landing the top-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thanks to their defeat, the Titans will be able to draft thier quarterback of the future if they wish. While this quarterback class is considered weak by some, it is also top-heavy. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have first-round grades, and the rest are...well, the rest.
Tennessee could take a gamble in free agency or via trade (J.J. McCarthy is available), but given their young head coach, it wouldn't be surprising if the Titans front office took one of Ward or Sanders to bank their future on.
Did the Tennessee Titans intentionally tank in Week 18?
The answer to this question is impossible to suggest, even as a pundit. There were plenty of Titans on the field with a lot to play for, whether it be a future on the current iteration of the franchise, or a contract elsewhere. Odds are, there will be a lot of turnover in Tennessee this offseason. Still. some of the key contributors on the 2024-25 Titans will remain there based on their contributions to a 3-14 team. Those who are let go will chase a job elsewhere.
The NFL is a tough business, and players around the margins of a 53-man roster are always competing, as the tape will tell otherwise. However, two plays in particular were...questionable at best, and directly led to Texans touchdowns.
First, Texans running back Dameon Pierce ran untouched for a 92-yard touchdown. It's a great moment for Pierce, who is destined to make an impact in the playoffs. Yet, where was the defense?
Next, Derek Barnett recovered a fumble and was (again) virtually untouched for a big man touchdown.
The Titans had every reason to lose on Sunday, and they accomplished that feat with relative ease. Now, did they place that expectation on their own players? My gut tells me know. Tennessee is just that bad this season.
Nonetheless, it's easy to make the opposite argument based on these two plays in particular, both of which went for Texans touchdowns. Houston had little to play for Sunday, while the Titans had every reason to lose.
You be the judge.