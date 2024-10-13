Tom Brady's broadcast career is about to get a lot worse thanks to Roger Goodell
When Tom Brady made his NFL debut as a broadcaster for FOX, he appeared to be nervous. It was a strange sight for NFL fans who grew up with Brady going to Super Bowl after Super Bowl and never looking uncomfortable at all.
His first game of his broadcasting career was a bit of a failure. He certainly looked inexperienced, which is to be expected. He has improved since, but still feels far from a $375 million analyst.
Brady isn't beloved yet as a broadcaster, and there's a good chance that will continue to be the case thanks in large part to Roger Goodell and NFL owners who are set to approve the former quarterback as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tom Brady broadcasting while being Raiders minority owner is bizarre
Brady becoming a minority owner is not the issue. Several iconic figures in sports have owned at least parts of teams like Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes, and Magic Johnson, but Brady's case is odd, because he's a broadcaster.
It already was destined to be weird when Brady called games that featured the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two teams he played for, but Brady calling games for the Raiders, the team he will own at the time of broadcasting, feels weirder.
Will Brady be able to hide his bias? With how the Raiders have looked for much of this season, they're a team worth ripping. Can he remain impartial? This same question can be asked when Brady calls games featuring any of Las Vegas' rivals. How will he react to Patrick Mahomes carving the league up?
Broadcasters have free reign to interview players and team personnel before games, but Brady, as a Raiders owner, won't be able to partake in such activity as he'd be able to easily relay sensitive information to Raiders employees. How well will Brady do in his job if he is barred from doing what everyone else in his position can do?
If anyone can figure this out, it's Brady, but it feels as if his Raiders ownership will make what's already been a rocky transition to the broadcasting realm, that much trickier.