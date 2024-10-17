Tom Brady’s Raiders ownership may not ruin his broadcasting gig after all
By Austen Bundy
Just when NFL fans thought Tom Brady was exiting their lives for good after retiring from football, he's now becoming even more entwined in our viewing and consumption habits.
Tuesday, Brady was approved by NFL owners to have a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders - meaning he now owns five percent of the team and will eventually be involved in football operations.
However, many fans and pundits flagged that a clear conflict of interest was brewing as Brady already works for Fox Sports and calls games on the network every Sunday. How could he do that and also be profiting and working for a team at the same time?
The league already laid out six major restrictions Brady must abide by in order to be a minority owner and continue his booth work at Fox. Those restrictions seemed like they would cause too much trouble for Brady to be able to even speak intelligently about the games he will be calling.
Tom Brady actually has a simple work around for his broadcasting restrictions
According to Sports Illustrated's Kyle Koster, the whole story swirling around Brady, his restrictions and his two jobs is way overblown. The solution to his dilemma is rather simple.
The league has banned Brady from entering team facilities, witnessing practices, being present in production meetings, criticizing teams or officials, gambling or tampering with players and trades. Koster suggests these restrictions are arbitrary and Brady can still be a solid broadcaster without the privilege of most of them.
Fox, surely, has a legion of producers, production assistants and researchers who will take extensive notes and provide Brady with the necessary information he needs to speak on subjects in the booth. Koster also correctly notes that despite his $375 million contract, Fox doesn't need him to be the next John Madden on-air.
The network just needs eyeballs on their channels and just having Brady's name attached to the broadcasts means people will be tuning in regardless of what he actually says. As long as he isn't causing problems, just being a warm body and answering when spoken to is all it really needs out of him.
As a former network employee (non-Fox), I can confirm there are plenty of resources available to talent to help them go on television and speak on subjects they cover. Brady isn't going to be left high and dry to look like a blabbering amateur just because he's making even more money as an NFL owner.