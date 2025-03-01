The Las Vegas Raiders didn't land Matthew Stafford, which stings. Nonetheless, their failed pursuit of the veteran quarterback revealed multiple silver linings, suggesting things are different with legendary signal-caller Tom Brady as a minority shareholder.

Stafford's future with the Los Angeles Rams was in limbo as he sought a significant albeit deserved raise, though they've swiftly found common ground. Before the two sides settled their financial differences, the Raiders, plus the New York Giants, made a legitimate for his services. But the reigning NFC West champions' reported asking price was too rich for Las Vegas' blood, so they ultimately balked.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed that the Rams' would "undoubtedly" want the Raiders' sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he also noted that Silver and Black were "hesitant to give it up," which proved true. Although they probably could've had Stafford if not, you must hand it to them for showing restraint.

Keep in mind: @Raiders showed some discipline by not budging on holding onto pick No. 6.



Things would look different right now had they been okay with moving that pick to get Stafford. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 28, 2025

Tom Brady’s restraint gives Raiders hope they’ve not seen in a long, long time

"Things would look different right now" if the Raiders were willing to send this year's No. 6 draft selection, Bonsignore states. Instead, Las Vegas "showed some discipline," leading to Stafford re-upping with the Rams.

While Las Vegas' reluctance impeded them from acquiring Stafford, their choice to refrain from trading such a premium asset is commendable. The Raiders were no stranger to irresponsibly parting ways with high-end draft capital before Brady's arrival, so this is a refreshing philosophical shift.

In 2022, before Brady entered the picture, the Raiders shipped first- and second-rounders to the Green Bay Packers for star wide receiver Davante Adams. They sent third- and fifth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for disgruntled standout pass-catcher -- who never played for them. See a pattern here?

Las Vegas ostensibly knows how crucial a top-10 draft pick is, presumably because their little birdie (Brady) told them. Majority proprietor Mark Davis has urged the seven-time Super Bowl-winning passer to take a hands-on approach since joining the Raiders ownership group. And the additional voice in the room has enabled the organization to function properly. Brady, after all, was the one who led the team's pursuit of Stafford.

Moreover, it shouldn't be overlooked that Brady's clout/aura and pre-existing relationship with conceivably got Las Vegas' foot in the door. That should be a recurring theme moving forward, making the Raiders a more desirable destination, something fans aren't typically accustomed to.