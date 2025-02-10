Tom Brady’s SB59 watch is worth more than all of his Super Bowl rings combined
Tom Brady's first season as an NFL broadcaster has been an interesting one, to say the least. He appeared to be out of his element, particularly early on, but also showcased flashes of brilliance at times. He isn't as bad as NFL fans want to think he is, but hasn't quite lived up to his lofty expectations.
Brady's debut season will end at the Super Bowl as he is on the call for the game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on FOX.
The story before the game kicked off had nothing to do with what Brady had to say before the coin toss, or even his pass to Rob Gronkowski. Instead, it was on what Brady wore on his wrist. Brady sported a Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon, a watch worth $600,000. That watch alone, somehow, is worth more than all of his Super Bowl rings combined.
The biggest reason why Brady got the massive contract that he did to join FOX is because of his experience as a player. Brady is, by all accounts, the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history. He's a three-time MVP winner, a 15-time Pro Bowler, and, most notably, a seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Brady winning seven Super Bowls means he has seven Super Bowl rings. The amount of money it takes to make those rings does not measure up to the value of the watch Brady wore to the Super Bowl.
On average, a Super Bowl ring costs somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000 to make. Even on the higher end, Brady's seven Super Bowl rings cost around $350,000 to make - a little over 50 percent of the amount it took for Brady to purchase that watch.
Patrick Mahomes is searching for his fourth Super Bowl ring on Sunday. If he were to get it, he'd be roughly 33 percent of the way towards buying that watch.
For Brady, in the first year of a 10-year $375 million contract with FOX, on top of the hundreds of millions he made as a player and in endorsements, a $600,000 watch is nothing. Still, it's fascinating to know that even all of his rings don't get him much more than halfway towards getting the watch he chose to show off on the biggest stage in all of sports in front of the entire country.