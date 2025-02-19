How to watch every Toronto Blue Jays game in 2025: Full spring training and regular season TV streaming schedule
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a strange offseason, to say the least. On one hand, the team is undoubtedly better than it was in 2024. The Jays signed Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Max Scherzer, and Yimi Garcia in free agency, and even pulled off a big trade, acquiring Andres Gimenez and Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians.
On the other hand, though, the Jays did not accomplish either of the team's most important goals. For a second straight offseason, the Jays whiffed on every high-end free agent they pursued, from Juan Soto, to Roki Sasaki, to Pete Alonso. To make matters worse, the Jays failed to sign the face of the franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to an extension, all but ensuring he'll be testing free agency after the 2025 season.
While Guerrero's Blue Jays future is in serious question now, Ross Atkins has made it clear that the Jays have no intention of trading him. As long as Guerrero is in town, the Jays should be competitive even in a tough AL East, and should be must-see TV with an MVP-caliber player hitting in the middle of their lineup every night.
With that in mind, here's how every spring training and regular season Blue Jays game can be watched.
Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training schedule: TV and streaming info
Fortunately, most of Toronto's spring training games will be on Sportsnet or Sportsnet ONE, giving Jays fans a prime opportunity to get a glimpse not only of Guerrero in Dunedin for potentially the final time, but at some of the organization's top prospects as well. All televised games should be available to stream on Sportsnet+ at no additional cost for those with a cable subscription, or for those already subscribed to the streaming service.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:07 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
Sportsnet
Sunday, Feb. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox
Sportsnet ONE
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1:07 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
Sportsnet
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1:07 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
Sportsnet
Friday, Feb. 28, 1:07 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers
Sportsnet
Friday, Feb. 28, 6:35 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
Sportsnet
Sunday, Mar. 2, 1:07 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
Sportsnet
Wednesday, Mar. 5, 1:05 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
Sportsnet
Thursday, Mar. 6, 1:07 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox
Sportsnet
Friday, Mar. 7, 6:35 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
Sportsnet
Saturday, Mar. 8, 1:07 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers
Sportsnet
Sunday, Mar. 9, 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
Sportsnet
Monday, Mar. 10, 1:07 p.m. ET
Houston Astros
Sportsnet
Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:07 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
Sportsnet
Thursday, Mar. 13, 1:07 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles
Sportsnet
Saturday, Mar. 15, 1:05 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
Sportsnet
Sunday, Mar. 16, 1:07 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves
Sportsnet
Monday, Mar. 17, 1:07 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
Sportsnet
Thursday, Mar. 20, 1:07 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
Sportsnet
Friday, Mar. 21, 1:07 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
Sportsnet
Saturday, Mar. 22, 1:05 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
Sportsnet ONE
Sunday, Mar. 23, 1:07 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
Sportsnet
Those who are not cable subscribers will still have multiple options to choose from when deciding how to watch Blue Jays baseball. First, Fubo.TV offers a free trial and offers the ability to watch Blue Jays games on local and national programming. There's also the MLB.TV option, which allows Jays fans to watch their Sportsnet broadcasted games and also games that the opposing team broadcasts. It's important to note, though, that blackout and other restrictions apply.
Toronto Blue Jays regular season schedule: TV and streaming info
As fun as it is to see the Blue Jays take the field after a long winter of waiting, Toronto fans really want to see just how much their team has improved. Are the Jays anything more than fringe Wild Card contenders? Jays fans will want to watch how the team does in the regular season, and, for the most part, will be able to tune into Sportsnet or Sportsnet ONE to do just that with the exception of nationally televised broadcasts.
Note: The Blue Jays don't have any nationally televised games yet, but that is subject to change
Here are some key regular season Blue Jays games to keep an eye on.
Date/Time
Opponent
Occasion
Thursday, Mar. 27, 3:07 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles
Opening Day
Monday, Apr. 7, 6:45 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox
First game against Red Sox
Friday, Apr. 25, 7:05 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
First game against Yankees
Tuesday, May 13, 7:07 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
First game against Rays
Friday, Aug. 8, 10:10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chance to dethrone defending champions
The Jays might not have any nationally televised games on their schedule yet, but they do face several early-season tests against three of their most potent AL East rivals. The highlight of their second half is a three-game series in Los Angeles against Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto will hope to make its mark against what could be the class of MLB.