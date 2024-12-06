Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Two huge teams with differing fortunes play each other in the Premier League this weekend as 10th-placed Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea — who are second.
Ange Postecoglou under pressure
Tottenham fans turned on their manager Ange Postecoglou this week after they lost 1-0 to AFC Bournemouth. Spurs have been very inconsistent recently — it was only two weeks ago that they defeated Manchester City 4-0.
A heavy loss to Chelsea this weekend could be fatal for Postecoglou's time at Spurs. His assistant, Ryan Mason, could take over on an interim basis. Mason has served as Tottenham's caretaker manager on two previous occasions.
Are Chelsea title contenders?
It was thought Liverpool would be the runaway leader in the Premier League title race. However, they dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United this week. This means that they are now only seven points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal.
No one would have expected the Blues to be title contenders, given the upheaval of personnel at the club. Credit must go to Enzo Maresca, who has managed in a short period of time to get a tune out of his inflated roster.
Maresca has played down suggestions that Chelsea could win the league this season. However, if they continue to perform as they have been, it will be difficult for Maresca to keep on dampening the expectations of his team.
Team news and predicted lineups
Postecoglou will have to make changes to his side that lost to Bournemouth on Thursday. Club captain Heung-Min Son should be back starting for Tottenham.
Tottenham predicted lineup: Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Porro, Udogie, Bergvall, Bissouma, Maddison, Werner, Solanke, Son
Maresca will not need to mix up his team that defeated Southampton 5-1 on Tuesday.
Chelsea predicted lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Felix, Nkunku
Historical context and prediction
Tottenham against Chelsea has become an even more fierce London derby recently. Last season, the Blues beat Spurs on both occasions in the Premier League. This included a 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick that day.
Given the form that both teams are on, it is hard to see anything but a Chelsea victory. If the Blues play like they did against Southampton, then they should beat Spurs 3-0.
How to watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea
Tottenham play Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8. The match will be televised on USA Network, Telemundo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).