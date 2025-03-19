Trae Young's murky Hawks future becomes even less clear with projected NBA Draft pick

Trae Young has been heavily involved in trade rumors for years now. And with the Hawks slogging through another mediocre season, Trae could finally be moved this summer. Christopher Kline's recent FanSided mock draft has the Hawks selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 14 pick. If the Hawks draft Jakucionis, it could signal the end of Young's time in Atlanta. Let's explore Jakucionis' possible fit with the Hawks and what it means for Trae Young's future.

Trae Young and Kasparas Jakucionis would be an interesting fit

It's not impossible that Young and Jakucionis could co-exist, but it's far from a guarantee. Jakucionis' main selling points are his playmaking, shot creation, and size. While adding a guard with size next to Trae is ideal, Jakucionis' playmaking and creation abilities could make it challenging for him to fit next to Young. It's worth noting that Jakucionis' active off-ball play would be an upgrade over past backcourt pairings, specifically Dejounte Murray. Still, Jakucionis thrives with the ball in his hands.

Much of the success of this backcourt would hinge on Jakucionis' jump shot translating to the pro level. Jakucionis has a smooth jumper, but he's only shot 32.9% from 3 on the season at Illinois. Additionally, despite his size, Jakucionis isn't a plus defender.

If this fit doesn't work out, Young might request a trade during the season. It's also possible that drafting Jakucionis would upset Young, and he would ask out before the season even begins. Perhaps the Hawks would be looking to trade Young after drafting Jakucionis, but this wouldn't be wise unless they can secure a win-now package as they don't own their pick in 2026 or 2027.

The Hawks are in a tough position moving forward

From a talent perspective, picking Jakucionis would be a no-brainer. There was a time when Jakucionis was viewed as a top-five pick; if he falls to 14, the Hawks might not be able to pass up on the opportunity to get a top-end prospect. However, it could be argued that there are better-fitting prospects to slot next to Young within this range.

Marquette's Kam Jones could provide the Hawks with an immediate impact as a spot-up shooter and secondary ball-handler. Versatile wings, such as Rasheer Fleming, Noah Penda, or Nique Clifford, would all be ideal fits. (The Hawks have had some level of success with Trae around a plethora of wings.) Thomas Sorber of Georgetown could be the Hawks' center of the future. While all of these players would be perfect fits next to Young, there's no denying Jakucionis' upside.

If the Hawks end up trading Trae, securing some win-now talent would be key, considering their pick situation. Ultimately, the Hawks are in a difficult spot, caught between what's best for their incumbent star and what's best for their future, and their draft selection will be key in determining Trae Young's path forward.