Everything to know about Travis Hunter's fantasy football position eligibility

For many analysts, Travis Hunter was the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. So the Jacksonville Jaguars got two players in one when they traded up to No.2 overall to get him.

The biggest question with Hunter, of course, if he'll primarily be a wide receiver or a cornerback in the NFL. He really can't do both full-time, purely in terms of the mental side and preparation each week, but he made it absolutely clear before the draft that he plans to do both.

And the Jaguars, per head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, have made it clear they intend to use him on both sides of the ball. But Coen, as expected given his coaching background, revealed the initial plan for where Hunter's focus will be.

"We’ll have a plan right now of [him] primarily on offense with learning the defensive system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball as well throughout this offseason program,” Coen said. “As we continue to grow, we have to be fluid throughout this whole process.”

Travis Hunter's fantasy football position eligibility question has been answered

Hunter's unique versatility has drawn some comparisons to Shohei Ohtani, who created a quandary for fantasy baseball managers and league hosts when he arrived stateside with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. Even now, and even though he's a top draft pick every year, navigating Ohtani is still somewhat of a thing for fantasy baseball managers.

For now it's unclear how many of the most prominent fantasy football platforms (ESPN, Yahoo!) will handle Hunter's position eligibility question. But one, Sleeper, has quickly addressed how they will handle it.

🚨 Sleeper’s official update regarding Travis Hunter’s position eligibility 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tPjYkvJ7Gx — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) April 26, 2025

Even with that fairly cut-and-dry clarity about Hunter, with dual position eligibility and allowance for him to add supplemental points in IDP leagues. there was nuance Sleeper addressed in a follow-up tweet.

"With default scoring settings he will not receive points for a pick six. However, leagues can change this in their scoring setting by setting points for IDP TD, even if their league isn’t IDP he would get points for a pick six."

It's a little surprising ESPN and Yahoo! haven't (yet) done what Sleeper did to address the obvious questions about Hunter's position eligibility, and how he'll be able to (or not be able to) put up fantasy points on their platforms. But the template has seemingly been set for others to follow, and there's no need to stray too far from it.