Travis Hunter's list of possible awards doesn't even look real as historic season continues
Travis Hunter may not win the Heisman trophy, but the list of non-Heisman awards he could win is absurd. It’s borderline unrealistic. According to Scott Procter’s X platform account, formerly Twitter, Hunter is a finalist for 5 different major college football awards.
He’s currently a finalist for the Maxwell award, given to the best all-around player; the Biletnikof award, given to the best receiver; Bednarik award, given to the best defensive player; the Paul Hornung award, given to the most versatile player and the Walter Camp award, given to the player of the year.
It’s a testament to how talented Hunter really is. He’s played at an elite level this season, averaging over 100 snaps per game for the Buffs. He’s been game-changing on both sides of the ball, showcasing his generational talent.
Whether he wins the Heisman or not, the amount of awards he could collect after the season’s all said and done might all together be equally as exciting as the Heisman trophy.
Travis Hunter’s historic season can end with a historic haul of awards, except for one
As many awards as Travis Hunter is nominated and a finalist for, the one award he was left off was the Jim Thorpe award given to the top defensive back of the year. How he can be nominated for the top defensive player but not defensive back doesn’t make quite sense.
While Deion Sanders can be a bit extra at times when coming to his players defense, he’s not wrong to be irate about Hunter’s omission. With Hunter’s season, the good thing is if he doesn’t win the Heisman, the other awards he could win would be great consolation.
What Hunter has done this season will be rewarded one day or the other. He’s been one of the best players on Colorado’s roster this season. He has over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he’s caught three interceptions and has a forced fumble that helped Colorado beat Baylor.
The Heisman might be the hardest award to capture as Ashton Jeanty has been equally as exciting. What makes this Heisman race so difficult is each player is doing something we haven’t seen in a while, and won’t see again any time soon.
So, whether Hunter is crowned the Heisman winner or not, the other awards he could haul in and the fact that he can win multiple of them, might be just as impressive as winning the Heisman itself.