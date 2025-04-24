Travis Hunter sends 4-word warning that Browns can’t ignore

For the past week, despite an air of uncertainty, Colorado two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has been expected to go to the Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Andrew Berry has said he'd be comfortable letting Hunter play both wide receiver and cornerback and, if that's the case, he's well worth the No. 2 selection.

Nothing in the draft is ever set in stone until the pick is in, however. In the hours leading up to the 2025 draft, it was reported by The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini that Berry and the Browns are taking calls and listening to offers for the No. 2 pick. While a trade hasn't been done yet, it does seem like something that Cleveland is at least considering before they come on the clock after the Tennessee Titans.

To some degree, there's merit to that possibility. The Browns roster is quite barren of talent but Cleveland also only has four Top 100 picks and hasn't had a first-round pick since 2021. They need to add as much to the roster as possible, and trading with a team that wants Hunter (or Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter) could net them the draft capital to jumpstart that process.

Travis Hunter, however, doesn't feel the same about a team passing on him.

Travis Hunter sends warning to Browns about passing on him in the draft

Walking down the red carpet in Green Bay heading into the draft, Hunter was interviewed on NFL Network. He talked through his wardrobe choice, what he and the Sanders family have talked about, his unique situation with draft cards (Hunter has three, one for CB, one for WR, and one for both), and more. However, when asked to deliver one final message, he had four words to send to teams and, perhaps, the Browns in particular: "Don't make a mistake."

“Don’t make a mistake.” — Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/i6sCT7QHH4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2025

The smiling confidence of Hunter remains unmatched. He's not being arrogant when he says that teams would be making a mistake, assumedly, by passing on him in the draft. Hunter knows what type of talent he is, perhaps the most unique and best that we've seen in the modern NFL. And you can tell by the fact that he didn't elaborate on his answer, only repeated it, that he believes any team that chooses not to take him is, in fact, making a mistake.

If the Browns are smart, they won't make that mistake. While there is some credence to trading down and acquiring more picks, that goes out the window when you don't have Travis Hunter on the roster. Even beyond his two-way ability, this is a special player. The football IQ and athleticism combination is off the charts and he feels destined to thrive no matter what he does. He's also the unreal type of talent that the Browns are vastly short on outside of Myles Garrett.

We'll have to see if the Browns make that mistake or not. If they do, though, don't say that Travis Hunter didn't warn you if Cleveland ends up regretting not taking the Colorado star.