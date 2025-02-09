Travis Kelce has a dream Super Bowl matchup that should have every Eagles fan nervous
By Austen Bundy
The Kansas City Chiefs are masters of scheming for mismatches on offense. Tight end Travis Kelce thrived in all three of the team's Super Bowl victories in the last half-decade, especially in 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Sunday in New Orleans, Kelce will be lining up against a familiar foe from Super Bowl LVIII and he should be licking his chops because of it. The Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is recovering from surgery for a torn patellar tendon so his replacement in Super Bowl LIX will be Oren Burks.
Kelce faced Burks in Las Vegas last year after replacing he replaced the injured Dre Greenlaw. According to Arrowhead Addict founder Adam Best, Kelce caught nine balls on nine targets against Burks who recorded a measly 32.1 coverage grade on PFF. Chiefs and Niners fans don't need to be reminded what kind of second-half Taylor Swift's boyfriend put up after that (92 yards receiving).
Travis Kelce could exploit familiar Super Bowl matchup against Philadelphia Eagles
Since being elevated from the practice squad in late October, Burks has seemingly shown improvement from his poor Super Bowl form a year ago. While he's only defended two passes all season, he's also forced four fumbles (two in the playoffs). Compromising ball security may be the only way he can defend against Kelce.
However, the stats still aren't encouraging. He owns a 26.4 percent missed tackle percentage in the playoffs, allowed a reception on 18 of his last 19 targets in coverage and gave up a touchdown in that Super Bowl LVIII relief appearance.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a mis-match guru and it's been a major factor in the team's three Super Bowl victories. Kelce knows Burks well enough and has probably studied the tape while salivating at the opportunity.
It's also possible Philadelphia learned from San Francisco's mistakes and will put someone more skilled like Cooper DeJean or C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Kelce in man-to-man situations despite Burks' improved form.
Either way, fans will want to keep their eyes glued to Kelce when they see No. 42 lined up opposite him, especially in third-down or goal-to-go situations. That matchup could very well decide the game.