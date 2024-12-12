UNC AD found the perfect way to welcome Bill Belichick to Chapel Hill
As hard as it is to believe, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Bill Belichick really is off to the college ranks, having agreed to become the next head coach at North Carolina. Belichick's resume — the hundreds of wins at the NFL level, the six Super Bowl rings, the decades of defensive dominance — speaks for itself. But the New England Patriots legend is in his 70s now, and no matter how many 400-page manifestos he's prepared, he's in quite for the learning curve.
From relationships with high schools to navigating the transfer portal to glad-handing boosters, the college game is a whole different animal, one that Belichick will have to adjust to on the fly. So it's only appropriate that, as he welcomed his new hire to town for the first time, UNC AD Bubba Cunningham made sure that he did so with a wardrobe choice that would give Belichick a bit of familiarity amid a major change.
UNC AD unveils sleeveless jacket at Bill Belichick's first press conference
Among many other things, Belichick became known during his time in New England for his sleeveless hoodie, a mainstay on the sidelines in Foxboro no matter the weather. The head coach made sure to dress a little more appropriately for his introductory press conference on Thursday, wearing a blue suit with a Carolina blue tie. Cunningham, however, wanted to go out of his way to make sure Belichick felt at home.
We have so, so many questions about this fit. Did they specifically order jacket without sleeves, or did someone cut into a pre-existing blazer? Was that someone Cunningham, or an extremely anxious member of the UNC athletic department? Will it ever be worn again, or is it already in a landfill somewhere?
For his part, Belichick took it in stride, or as in stride as someone who'd rather be anywhere but in front of assembled media can achieve. And for when he actually has to take the sideline at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Cunningham also included a more traditional UNC hoodie in addition to the customary No. 1 jersey — without sleeves, of course.