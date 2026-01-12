Unrivaled Power Rankings: Paige Bueckers and the Breeze are making a statement

We got our first taste of each Unrivaled squad as the first week of play comes to a close. If anything, this week proved that this league is physical, competitive, and exciting. Players have already set new records for blocks and points in a game — and they're just getting started. Let's rank the teams of Unrivaled based on what we've seen this week.

8. Lunar Owls BC

Unfortunately, with Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins on the sidelines, the Lunar Owls are struggling. Currently sitting at 0-2, they've yet to find what works for them. Marina Mabrey and Aaliyah Edwards are running the team, but there's no doubt they need help. Skylar Diggins should be returning to the lineup soon; hopefully, that will help them find some rhythm.

7. Hive BC

Breeze v Hive - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

While the Hive has also yet to win a game, I think their roster is much more promising. We have to remember that all of these players are new to Unrivaled, besides Natisha Hiedeman. With more time together, I could see them becoming a successful unit. Their defense is showing potential, especially with Saniya Rivers having 6 blocks in a game.

6. Vinyl BC

The Vinyl opened the season with two losses. One coming from Laces BC in a game where they could not seem to get their stars going. Dearica Hamby only had 8 points in the season opener, while Rhyne Howard only put up 10. Since then, they have had a promising performance against Rose BC, only losing by 2. Their first win of the season came against the Hive, where Hamby put up a record-setting 40-piece. The promise is there; we just need to see more execution.

5. Laces BC

Vinyl v Laces - Unrivaled 2026 | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

As I said, the Laces were able to hold Vinyl BC's stars back in the opener, which was impressive. They were also able to hold their own against the Mist, hanging on till the end and only losing by 2 points. I can absolutely see Brittney Sykes, Jackie Young, and Alyssa Thomas becoming a lethal trio as the season progresses.

4. Phantom BC

Despite being 1-1, this squad is impressive. Each of the five Phantom members, who have seen the court, is averaging 10+ points per game. They took Breeze BC down to the wire in their season-opener with Aliyah Boston putting up 18 points, to Tiffany Hayes' 20. Their most recent matchup against the Lunar Owls showed Kelsey Plum on full display as she recorded 38 points. Teams will have a hard time stopping all of their weapons.

3. Mist BC

Laces v Mist - Unrivaled 2026 | Rich Storry/GettyImages

While the Mist are still undefeated, I still think they have more to prove. Their first matchup was against Hive BC, where everyone on the roster ate, but their second matchup against Laces BC was a closer contest. Allisha Gray and Breanna Stewart both scored 20+ points. I am waiting to see how they shape up against a top dog, like Rose BC, before putting them any higher. Although the potential and talent are without a doubt present.

2. Breeze BC

Sitting at 2-1, Breeze BC has impressed me. This young squad is going into every game with a chip on their shoulder, wanting to prove that underestimating them because of their age is a bad idea. Paige Bueckers is leading this squad, averaging 18.3 points and 7 assists per game. Dominique Malonga and Rickea Jackson seem to be the perfect teammates for her as well — both averaging 17.3 points per game. Cameron Brink and Kate Martin have been putting in work off the bench, as well. Their only loss has come from Rose BC, but the match-up was back-and-forth and could've been anyone's game at the end.

1. Rose BC

Rose v Breeze - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

Absolutely no one is doing it like Chelsea Gray and this Rose BC squad right now. Sitting at 3-0, they're quickly becoming favorites to run it back and win the championship again. They've had a couple of close games so far, but remain cool under the pressure. Gray is leading the league, averaging 31.7 points per game — no one has been able to stop her, and it could very well stay that way all season. It will take a big energy shift, and production for anyone to top this Rose team.