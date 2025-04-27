Updated NBA Playoffs bracket after Thunder complete sweep over Grizzlies

Mark your calendars: On April 26, 2025, the Oklahoma City Thunder officially swept the Memphis Grizzlies with a 117–115 Game 4 win, becoming the first team to advance to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Updated NBA Playoffs Bracket

NBA Playoffs Bracket | Graphic by Michael Castillo

Oklahoma City’s opening aeries: Total domination

Coming off a 68–14 regular season, the Thunder weren’t just another one-seed hoping to coast into playoff success — they came out swinging, sending a clear and resounding message: You have no chance.

The Grizzlies found out quickly. Oklahoma City dismantled them in the first two games, winning by a combined 70-point margin — and both of those blowouts came on Memphis’ home floor. Even when the Grizzlies built a massive 29-point lead in Game 3, it didn't matter. After Ja Morant suffered a frightening fall that removed him from the series, the Thunder stormed back, flipping the game and seizing a commanding 3–0 lead.

Game 4 felt like a formality, but it was also a reminder of why Oklahoma City is so dangerous. They didn’t rely on just one star; they played fast, unselfish, team-first basketball, closing out a tight road win and punching their ticket to Round 2 without ever really looking threatened.

What’s next for the Grizzlies?

Let’s be honest — everyone could see this collapse coming from a mile away.

This wasn’t a series about how many games Memphis could win. It was a countdown to how soon they would crash out. Firing head coach Taylor Jenkins just nine games before the postseason was a move that reeked of desperation, and the instability showed.

On the court, the Grizzlies simply didn’t have enough firepower. Jaren Jackson Jr. never fully stepped into the No. 1 scoring role they needed from him. Zach Edey, despite flashes of promise, barely impacted the series, attempting more than five shots in just a single game. Meanwhile, Desmond Bane’s shooting slump, something they hoped to hide or survive, became glaringly obvious under playoff pressure.

The problems weren’t new — they were just impossible to ignore once the lights were brightest. Memphis was outclassed from start to finish.

For the Grizzlies, the offseason begins with hard decisions. Their first order of business will be finding a new head coach, likely plucking from the familiar recycled pool of available names. Beyond that, priority number one is getting Ja Morant healthy and reestablishing a clear identity for a team that completely lost its way this season.

As for the Thunder, they can enjoy some much-needed rest. Their next challenge will come soon enough, as they wait to face the winner of the highly competitive 2–2 battle between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.