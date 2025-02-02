Updated NBA power rankings after Lakers pull heist of the century with Luka Doncic trade
Luka Doncic is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yes, Luka Doncic is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
We are all trying to wrap our heads around this doozy. In what could qualify as the dumbest GM statement of all time, Nico Harrison said the Dallas Mavericks traded for Anthony Davis because "defense wins championships," while conveniently ignoring their recent trip to the NBA Finals led by *checks notes* Luka Doncic.
Something smells fishy, but if the Mavs were truly concerned about Doncic's lackluster conditioning and looming supermax contract extension, so be it. The Lakers took advantage, because of course the [expletive] Lakers took advantage.
Doncic teams up with LeBron James and gives the Lakers a new lifeline in the competitive West, not to mention a foundation upon which to build the future post-LeBron, which did not previously exist. This is one of the best trades in recent NBA history. AD is awesome, but the Mavs are giving up on a perennial MVP candidate and a generational offensive fulcrum who, folks, is 25 years old. It boggles the mind.
Let us flesh out some NBA power rankings as the balance of power shifts... dramatically.
Power Ranking
Team
Record
1
Oklahoma City Thunder
38-9
2
Cleveland Cavaliers
39-9
3
Boston Celtics
34-15
4
New York Knicks
32-17
5
Houston Rockets
32-16
6
Memphis Grizzlies
32-16
7
Denver Nuggets
30-19
8
Milwaukee Bucks
26-20
9
Los Angeles Lakers
28-19
10
Los Angeles Clippers
28-20
11
Dallas Mavericks
26-23
12
Indiana Pacers
27-20
13
Minnesota Timberwolves
27-22
14
Sacramento Kings
24-24
15
Phoenix Suns
25-23
16
Orlando Magic
24-26
17
Miami Heat
24-23
18
Philadelphia 76ers
19-28
19
Golden State Warriors
24-24
20
Detroit Pistons
24-24
21
San Antonio Spurs
21-25
22
Atlanta Hawks
22-27
23
Chicago Bulls
21-28
24
Portland Trail Blazers
20-29
25
Toronto Raptors
15-33
26
Brooklyn Nets
16-33
27
New Orleans Pelicans
12-37
28
Charlotte Hornets
12-34
29
Utah Jazz
11-36
30
Washington Wizards
7-41
It is rather difficult to explain the logic behind this trade. "Defense wins championships" is a classic platitude, and there is truth to it, but an elite offense is downright essential to climbing the mountaintop in today's pace-and-space league. You cannot hope to contend without multiple sources of high-level advantage creation and ample shooting.
The Lakers now have that. There is a certain burden of proof on rookie head coach J.J. Redick, not to mention a supporting cast that qualifies as substantially below average, but Luka Doncic is a one-man engine capable of carrying this team very far. It has been a while since Doncic was last on the court due to a nagging calf injury, but once he's back up to speed, the Lakers should feel the immediate benefit of Doncic's prolific skill set.
That said, Los Angeles does suffer a substantial defensive setback without Davis in the middle. The Lakers' current (healthy) center rotation is comprised of Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber, and Christian Koloko. Expect the Lakers to scour the market for another big man before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, because such a weak frontcourt might undo all the good Doncic brings on the perimeter.
OKC and Cleveland continue to outpace the rest of the NBA, while Los Angeles faces a stiff gauntlet in the West. Denver has championship pedigree (and the best player on Earth), while the upstart Rockets and Grizzlies both feel like bonafide contenders with their depth and defensive freneticism. The Clippers lurk with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, too, while Minnesota was in the conference finals just last season. Heck, the Suns or Warriors might trade for Jimmy Butler soon, and De'Aaron Fox is about to join forces with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. It's a bloodbath.
The Lakers are not immediate title favorites with Doncic, but even if LA comes up short in LeBron's waning years, Doncic sets the stage for a much longer window of contention. The Lakers have a future now. This is a huge victory for the purple and gold.